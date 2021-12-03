Curry is commit No. 4 for 2023

Earlier in the week, Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders continued their recruiting momentum in the 2023 class by adding a local prospect, Lubbock Coronado linebacker John Curry.

The local standout received his offer from the new Texas Tech coaching staff only three weeks ago, and it did not take long for Curry to make his decision to stay home in Lubbock.

"I have lived here all my life. I grew up going to Texas Tech games and always thought about how great it would be to get that offer, be a Red Raider and run out onto the field with the Masked Rider."

Curry just finished his junior season and has plenty of time remaining to go through the recruiting process, so why now and why Texas Tech?

"I talked with Coach (Joey) McGuire a couple of times now. He and I have really connected well and had some great conversations about my future with Texas Tech. My relationship and conversations with him is what ultimately led to my decision.

"It was over the Thanksgiving break, I was talking with my parents about it a lot. They want me there, and they both went to college at Texas Tech. I even talked with my head coach, D.J. Mann, and he suggested to focus on doing what is best for me."