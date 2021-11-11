Coronado linebacker John Curry picks up first offer from TTU

"One of the things we're going to do here at Texas Tech is we're going to get the West Texas players. We gotta keep the guys who were raised wearing red, black and white to stay in the red, black and white. That's going to be very important for this staff. We gotta keep them home."

Those were the words of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire at his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Less than an hour later, McGuire put his money where his mouth is and offered Lubbock Coronado linebacker John Curry.

Texas Tech became Curry's first scholarship offer.

"I've been talking to coach McGuire for a couple weeks now. He came over by Coronado a couple weeks ago and gave me his information. We talked a little bit. He's been really good at communicating, and then obviously me picking up the offer. It felt really good."

Curry who is listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, hasn't been told what exact position McGuire wants him to play but he can't wait to find out.

"Not yet but I'm all ears when it comes to stuff like that. I'm ready for whatever he tells me.

I would say I'm a very aggressive linebacker in the run game. In the pass game I take up a bunch of space, I'm long so I can bat down balls, get interceptions, all the good stuff."