Competition helping mold Clay McGuire’s overhauled offensive line

Heading into his second season at the helm of the offensive line, Clay McGuire is one of the more prominent beneficiaries of the Red Raiders’ offseason transfer portal overhaul.

With three transfers coming in and slew of returning talent, McGuire is confident that better days are soon to come in the trenches.

“It's been a good spring for a lot of opportunity to mix and match,” McGuire told the media Monday. “Obviously, the older kids returning, Sheridan (Wilson) and Davion Carter have stood out. The new guys coming in that have been repping between Howard (Sampson) and Will (Jados) have done some great stuff, some kids that have really, kind of, I thought, just to name a few, we've had a lot of opportunities… So we're in a good situation right now, as far as having some quality depth in there, guys really competing to start.

You know, last year, we're in a situation where I felt the five guys were going to play and that was pretty much it at the time. And so now we're in that, you know, eight to nine to 10 range.”