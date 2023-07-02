Commitment profile: DB Peyton Morgan
THE SITUATION
Pflugerville (TX) Weiss defensive back Peyton Morgan announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon, choosing the Red Raiders over a top five that included SMU, Nebraska, TCU and Arizona. He took June visits to all five of those programs.
Morgan held a total of 18 offers at the time of his commitment, and it shouldn't be a surprise that he was yet another prospect whose first offer came from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire offered the central Texas standout way back on November 27th, 2021.
Morgan's official visit to Lubbock was from June 9-11, and he previously told RedRaiderSports that he had a fun time in the 806.
"I really enjoyed it, especially being around the staff and all the players too. Rabbit (Dadrion Taylor) was my host. It was great.
We actually toured around the facilities more and also saw more of Lubbock, what there is to do around the city. We also went to coach (Joey) McGuire's house which was really cool. We just chilled and we ate good food. Snow cones and all that, we were outside, he had a basketball court and a pool, some other stuff. It was fun."
As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 175 pound Morgan put up 85 tackles, 5 interceptions and 9 passes defended (stats per MaxPreps). Following the season he was named District 12-6A Second Team Defensive Back and to the All FLX team.
Morgan is Texas Tech's 15th commitment of the 2024 cycle and third defensive back, joining Hawley's Chandlin Myers and Pearland's Ashton Hampton as future members of the Red Raider secondary.
Morgan is currently ranked as the No. 63 athlete in the country per Rivals, but is thought of significantly higher across in the industry. Both On3 and 247Sports rank Morgan among the top 55 players in Texas, and On3 specifically has him as a high four-star prospect just on the outside of the top 100 nationally.
EVAL FROM RIVALS.COM NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST COLE PATTERSON
"Morgan offers more versatility for the Red Raiders as Texas Tech loads up on a variety of players that can fill different roles in the secondary. He always finds himself around the football with 85 tackles and five interceptions as a junior. A multi-sport athlete, he also brings a track background to the table that had Joey McGuire and staff targeting him as a key target."