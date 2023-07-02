Pflugerville (TX) Weiss defensive back Peyton Morgan announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon, choosing the Red Raiders over a top five that included SMU, Nebraska, TCU and Arizona. He took June visits to all five of those programs.

Morgan held a total of 18 offers at the time of his commitment, and it shouldn't be a surprise that he was yet another prospect whose first offer came from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire offered the central Texas standout way back on November 27th, 2021.

Morgan's official visit to Lubbock was from June 9-11, and he previously told RedRaiderSports that he had a fun time in the 806.

"I really enjoyed it, especially being around the staff and all the players too. Rabbit (Dadrion Taylor) was my host. It was great.

We actually toured around the facilities more and also saw more of Lubbock, what there is to do around the city. We also went to coach (Joey) McGuire's house which was really cool. We just chilled and we ate good food. Snow cones and all that, we were outside, he had a basketball court and a pool, some other stuff. It was fun."