Texas Tech Junior Day Visitor Reactions

Texas Tech Football hosted its annual Junior Day on Saturday afternoon, bringing in more than 50 recruits to spend time with the coaches, check out the new facilities and watch the Texas Tech Men's Basketball win over Arizona.
RedRaiderSports caught up with the following prospects for their reactions to the day and more.
*** LINK TO VISITOR REACTIONS ***
2026 ATH Caleb Jamison
2026 QB Landon Gatson
2028 WR Tylan Henderson
2026 ATH Franklin Sherrod
2026 ATH Noah Escudero
2026 DT Cameron Gray
2027 OL Tristan Dare
2026 QB Reid Macon
2026 CB Avin Houston
2026 DL Jaelin Battle
2026 DL Elijah Richards
2026 ATH Nicalus Moore
2027 QB Brice McCurdy
