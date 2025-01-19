Seminole OL Chase Elrod talks Texas Tech Junior Day, recruitment

The Texas Tech coaches hosted the programs first Junior Day of 2025 over the weekend, where over 50 recruits made their way to West Texas to visit with the Texas Tech coaches, see the new facilities, and take in the Texas Tech Men's Basketball win over Arizona.

One of the prospects who didn't have to travel all that far was Seminole (TX) HS offensive lineman Chase Elrod. The visit was Elrod's second to Texas Tech in the last few months, as he was also in town for the Red Raiders' Football game vs Baylor in mid October.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Elrod recap his visit and learn what's next in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Elrod's first offer as the Red Raiders joined the mix on October 2, 2024. He has since added an offer from Baylor and also taken a gameday visit to TCU.

... Elrod was named District 1-4A 2nd Team All-District Offensive Tackle following his junior season

... Elrod helped Seminole to a 10-2 season in 2024 which included a postseason win over Levelland

Junior Day visit: "It was nice, I really enjoyed it. We got to tour the facilities and everything and it was really nice. I got to talk to coach (Clay) McGuire a little bit more and just got to make a few connections. It was great.

What stood out was just the way those coaches talk about how they want to turn everybody into a better version of their parents and make good men. That's probably my biggest thing."