East Texas CB Deuce Thompson talks visit for Texas Tech Junior Day

Texas Tech offered Mount Pleasant (TX) cornerback Deuce Thompson back in late November while in Lubbock for the win over West Virginia, and the Red Raiders immediately became one of Thompson's top options.

Thompson returned to campus for the second time in just a few weeks over the weekend for Texas Tech's Junior Day.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Thompson to recap the visit and learn the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Thompson holds 8 offers to date, including Arkansas State, Kansas State, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas Tech and UTEP

... As a junior Thompson recorded 24 receptions for 434 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. On defense he pitched in with 15 tackles and 2 interceptions.

... Thompson's teammate at Mount Pleasant, defensive tackle Ayden Johnson, is currently committed to Texas Tech as part of the 2026 class

... Thompson is the younger brother of former Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon and current Utah defensive back LaTristan Thompson

Texas Tech Junior Day: "Being back on campus, it was really electric. The coaching staff and some of the new hires like coach (Shiel) Wood and coach (Rob) Greene, those people and coach (Joey) McGuire, just how they stand out and just the whole coaching staff. Like I really believe in what they say and just how truthful they are with the kids and just how they are off the field. Even the players say they're the same person every day that they say they are. I really believe in what they're pouring into and the facilities, like the new facility is great. Unreal."