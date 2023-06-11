Plugerville (TX) Weiss defensive back Peyton Morgan has long been a Texas Tech priority. The Red Raiders were his first offer, way back in November 2021, and he has remained at the top of the wish list since.

The official visit over the weekend was Morgan's fourth trip to Lubbock, and he says he had a great time catching up with the coaches and meeting some of the players too.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Morgan to recap his visit and for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Morgan holds 18 offers to date. Along with Texas Tech, schools that have offered include Arizona, Baylor, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Morgan put up 85 tackles, 5 interceptions and 9 passes defended as a junior. Following the year he was named District 12-6A Second Team defensive back.

... Like so many other Texas Tech targets Morgan is a standout on the track, too. Per his athletic.net profile, Morgan set personal records this spring in the 110 meter hurdles (14.27) and the 300 meter hurdles (38.94).

Texas Tech official visit highlights: "I really enjoyed it, especially being around the staff and all the players too. Rabbit (Dadrion Taylor) was my host. It was great.

We actually toured around the facilities more and also saw more of Lubbock, what there is to do around the city. We also went to coach (Joey) McGuire's house which was really cool. We just chilled and we ate good food. Snow cones and all that, we were outside, he had a basketball court and a pool, some other stuff. It was fun."