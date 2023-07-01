Pearland (TX) defensive back Ashton Hampton decided to kick off the holiday weekend with some fireworks as he announced his commitment to Texas Tech.

Hampton held 13 total offers at the time of his decision, and chose the Red Raiders over a group that included Houston, Missouri, Oregon State, SMU, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.

Hampton took his official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of June 9-11, where he had a good time hanging out with his now future teammates.

"This was my first official visit and my first time visiting Texas Tech. My parents came along with me and they really enjoyed the visit. One of my favorite parts of the visit was hanging out with the players. My host for the weekend was Nate Floyd and he showed me around."

Per his MaxPreps page, Hampton was credited with 53 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and five interceptions as a junior. He scored two touchdowns on the year, one on a punt return and another a pick 6.

Following the season Hampton was named First Team All-District safety.

Like most other Texas Tech recruits, Hampton stars on Pearland's track team, putting up personal records this spring in the 100 meters (11.12 seconds), 200 meters (22.10 seconds) and 400 meters (50.02 seconds). In addition, he also ran for Pearland's 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay and SMR 1600m teams.

Hampton becomes the 14th total commit for Texas Tech in the 2024 class and second defensive back, joining Hawley's Chandlin Myers.