Catching up with 2023 commit Drew Steffe at The Circuit League
RedRaiderSports was on hand last weekend at The Circuit League Duel In DFW to see 2023 Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe and other future Red Raider targets.
Steffe plays his AAU ball for ProSkills, which is "an Elite Youth Basketball Club that has helped over 200 student athletes obtain college scholarships through elite training and mentorship."
Notable ProSkills alumni include Mitchell Robinson, Marques Bolden, and Texas Tech's own Zach Smith and Jarrett Culver among others.
We caught up with Steffe to talk about how his season is going, the changes on Texas Tech's coaching staff, other recent commits and more.
Thoughts on game vs Southern Assault: "We came out ready to play but man, they kept hitting shots and we got down. Got down a little too much and they just kept adding on so it was a tough game today."
High school ball vs AAU: "I mean, it's different. High school is definitely more fun just because there's more fans and you're more into it but AAU is great as well, you just get to go out there and go hoop."
New assistant coaches at Tech: "I've been talking to them all. Coach Luke (Adams) hit me up, Al Pinkins did too. They're all my guys so everything is good down there."
Upcoming visit plans: "Probably when AAU stops, I'll go out there and watch a couple practices. My boy De'Vion Harmon is down there now so I'll definitely go down there and chill for a couple days with him so it'll be great."
New 2023 commit Jason Jackson: Texas Tech recently added to their 2023 class with the commitment of Riverview (FL) guard Jason Jackson. Steffe says he's already talked with Jackson and looks forward to meeting him in the near future.
"Yeah, we were texting. I'll probably meet up with him at the next EYBL stop just to say what's up and all that but I can't wait to have him."
Upcoming AAU tournaments: "We have Louisville (this past weekend), then we're off for like a month, then we have Kansas City and then Peach Jam. It's a lot of high competition so it's gonna be a lot of fun."
On De'Vion Harmon: "Nah it's crazy, he's legit like my second brother. That's my guy and he's family so it's crazy to see him hooping with the Red Raiders."
Senior year at Frisco Memorial: Frisco Memorial went 33-3 last season, winning four playoff games before losing to Dallas Kimball in the Region II-5A final. Steffe says the only goal he has for his senior season is to win state.
"Win state, that's the only thing we're looking forward to man. We got to the fifth round, barely lost to Kimball, but the whole focus next year is to go win state."