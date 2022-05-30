Catching up with 2023 commit Drew Steffe at The Circuit League

RedRaiderSports was on hand last weekend at The Circuit League Duel In DFW to see 2023 Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe and other future Red Raider targets.

Steffe plays his AAU ball for ProSkills, which is "an Elite Youth Basketball Club that has helped over 200 student athletes obtain college scholarships through elite training and mentorship."

Notable ProSkills alumni include Mitchell Robinson, Marques Bolden, and Texas Tech's own Zach Smith and Jarrett Culver among others.

We caught up with Steffe to talk about how his season is going, the changes on Texas Tech's coaching staff, other recent commits and more.

Thoughts on game vs Southern Assault: "We came out ready to play but man, they kept hitting shots and we got down. Got down a little too much and they just kept adding on so it was a tough game today."

High school ball vs AAU: "I mean, it's different. High school is definitely more fun just because there's more fans and you're more into it but AAU is great as well, you just get to go out there and go hoop."

New assistant coaches at Tech: "I've been talking to them all. Coach Luke (Adams) hit me up, Al Pinkins did too. They're all my guys so everything is good down there."