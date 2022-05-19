Athletic PG Jason Jackson breaks down commitment to Texas Tech
When Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams hired assistant coach Al Pinkins from Florida, he brought in a highly-respected veteran coach, one who was familiar with Lubbock, a very good recruiter, and also someone who had a great relationship with one of the top prospects in the 2023 class - unbeknownst to most Texas Tech fans.
Riverview (FL) point guard Jason Jackson announced his offer from the Red Raiders on April 23rd, 2022, just eight days after Pinkins was officially announced as part of the coaching staff at Texas Tech.
Less than a month later Jackson made things official and announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Florida, Houston, LSU, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
"I was with coach Al Pinkins when he was at Florida. I was with him at first and he switched over from Florida to Texas Tech, and I was just following him because I know him so well. I'll be able to ask him for help when I'm on campus or when I need anything.
I felt like Texas Tech would be a good fit. It'll be a good playstyle for me."
Jackson went more in-depth on his relationship with coach Al Pinkins.
"He's been recruiting me for I wanna say two years. I think he's a pretty good coach, he's really good at what he does and what he's done.
(When I told him I wanted to commit) he was just super excited for it."
Jackson has yet to visit Lubbock and committed sight-unseen. Look for the 6-foot-4, 195 pound playmaker to make his way to the 806 over the summer.
"I actually have plans to go down there in the summer for an official visit."
Jackson is the second commit of the 2023 class, joining Frisco Memorial guard Drew Steffe. Both are ranked as four-star prospects inside the Rivals150.
As a junior at Riverview (FL) high school, Jackson averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 53% from the field, 32% from 3 and 66% from the free throw line.
Jackson is one of the most athletic guards in the country, and says his strengths are attacking the basket.
"I'm mostly a get-to-the-cup type of person, but if I have to shoot it I'll shoot it. When it comes to it if I have to make a shot, I'll make a shot."
Jackson is playing his AAU ball this summer with Florida Rebels and says things are going well.
"It's going amazing. We play this weekend at the Battle at The Beach in Winter Haven. Our next tournament is in Kansas, then we go to Kentucky and then it's Peach Jam."
Now firmly committed, Jackson says Texas Tech fans should expect "a lot of energy and a championship" from him.