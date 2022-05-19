Athletic PG Jason Jackson breaks down commitment to Texas Tech

When Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams hired assistant coach Al Pinkins from Florida, he brought in a highly-respected veteran coach, one who was familiar with Lubbock, a very good recruiter, and also someone who had a great relationship with one of the top prospects in the 2023 class - unbeknownst to most Texas Tech fans.

Riverview (FL) point guard Jason Jackson announced his offer from the Red Raiders on April 23rd, 2022, just eight days after Pinkins was officially announced as part of the coaching staff at Texas Tech.

Less than a month later Jackson made things official and announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Florida, Houston, LSU, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

"I was with coach Al Pinkins when he was at Florida. I was with him at first and he switched over from Florida to Texas Tech, and I was just following him because I know him so well. I'll be able to ask him for help when I'm on campus or when I need anything.

I felt like Texas Tech would be a good fit. It'll be a good playstyle for me."

Jackson went more in-depth on his relationship with coach Al Pinkins.

"He's been recruiting me for I wanna say two years. I think he's a pretty good coach, he's really good at what he does and what he's done.

(When I told him I wanted to commit) he was just super excited for it."