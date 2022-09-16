The Red Raiders are set for a tough test in Raleigh this weekend against #16 NC State and are looking for their second straight 3-0 start, which would be the first time with back-to-back 3-0 starts since 2012 & 2013 for the program. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a look ahead at the matchup and how they expect the Red Raiders to perform in the matchup. Vegas Lines: NC State (-10) Over/Under: 56

Ben Golan: This should be a fun game. Not too often in recent memory has Tech been 2-0, with this much recruiting momentum, and given fans a reason to be optimistic about the now and future. Donovan Smith is young and will make mistakes, but dammit if he isn’t fun to watch. Dude can ball. Tech also has (more than) a pulse on defense for the first time in forever. I think this game is close, but ultimately it’s hard to pick against the home team who will be fired up for their blackout. Score Prediction: NC State 30, Texas Tech 24



Justin Apodaca: The Red Raiders are going to need to play their best game of the season to get out of Raleigh with a win. I think the biggest key to this matchup is Donovan Smith. If he plays like he did in the Liberty Bowl and other games down the stretch last season, Tech is going to be in great shape. I don't think the Red Raiders can survive three turnovers from Smith in this one. The defense must continue it's solid form and contain Devin Leary, the likely ACC Player of the Year, to give the Red Raiders a chance in this one. All that being said, I think Vegas' line is a little rich and the Red Raiders should be able to keep the final score within one possession, but the NC State crowd & Leary will prove to be too much. Score Prediction: NC State 24, Texas Tech 17.



Trevor Cobern:

The toughest test of the season comes tomorrow. A sold-out crowd in Raleigh? That's a difficult place for anyone to play. I think the defense steps up big time here. Krishon Merriweather has been on a tear lately, and I like the Texas Tech defense to force a couple of takeaways. The biggest question mark for me is the offense. How will Donovan Smith take care of the ball this week? This game could really go either way. Devin Leary and the Wolfpack offense are scary, but I'm picking the Red Raiders to steal a win and start 3-0 on the season with two ranked victories. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 31, NC State 28.





Chase Champlin:

The Red Raiders definitely have their biggest challenge yet coming Saturday. If the defense plays like they did last week vs. Houston then I think it will be a close game but it will be a tough one, to say the least. It is the first Joey McGuire away game of the season, vs. a top 25 team but I believe the coaching staff has prepared the team well as we heard crowd noise playing at practice earlier this week. Although, this will be a rowdy crowd and hard environment to play in, Texas Tech has the advantage in possibly having playing harder competition thus far. That being said though and I have said this since the schedule was originally released, I don't think the Red Raiders come out of Raleigh with the win. Which doesn't necessarily upset me as I know it will help them be ready for when Texas comes to Lubbock next Saturday. Score Prediction: NC State: 28, Texas Tech 21

