Brown transfer CB Isaiah Reed recaps visit to Texas Tech

Brown transfer cornerback Isaiah Reed completed his first visit since entering the transfer portal last week over the weekend, coming to Texas Tech.
RedRaiderSports spoke with Reed following the visit to recap his trip and find out what's next as he looks for his future home.
What you need to know...
... Reed announced his Texas Tech transfer portal offer on Nov. 21, his first since entering the transfer portal.
... Reed has since received offers from Stanford, UCF, Houston, Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Georgia Tech, among other group-of-five offers.
... Reed was on the Senior Bowl Watchlist & Shrine East-West 1000 list after a stellar 2023 season with an 86.9 PFF DEF grade. Reed has over 1,800 snaps at the FCS level and was the 2024 pre-season Ivy League defensive player of the year.