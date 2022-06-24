Big 12 Hoops Roster and Recruiting Roundup: Kansas State Wildcats

Today we will continue our Big-12 school's roster and recruiting roundup series. For the next eight weeks, we will continue to review each Big-12 school's recruiting class, roster, and departures. This week we will look at the Kansas State Wildcats.

To start of the Kansas State recruiting class, Taj Manning, a three-star recruit is a 6'8 power forward from La Lumiere School in La Porte, IN. Manning registered a double-double in the state championship game, posting 18 points and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds. He is known for being able to guard multiple positions and his athletic ability. Manning will get his boards and be very aggressive doing so. Manning originally signed with former coach Bruce Weber.

The Wildcats also welcome in another three-star recruit in shooting guard Dorian Finister. Finister standing at 6-foot-3 becomes first year head coach Jerome Tangs (previously an assistant at Baylor) first high school signee in Manhattan. Finister arrives at K-State after a stellar career at G.W. Carver Collegiate Academy in New Orleans, where he recently helped lead the Rams to a 33-5 record and the Louisiana Class 4A State Championship in 2021-22. During his career at Carver, Finister averaged 12.7 points on 63.4 percent shooting, including 43.8 percent from 3-point range, to go with 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Tang also brings in small forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin from Chipola Junior College. Tomlin scored 11 points and tallied over four rebounds per game in his final season at Chipola College. He shot 54 percent from the field, over 37 percent from three-point range and just under 65 percent from the free throw line. Finishing lob dunks and knocking down open jumpers are his specialty.

The Wildcats also bring in a decent transfer recruiting class that is still in the works. Tang has brought in center Jerrell Colbert from LSU, combo guard Cam Carter from Mississippi State, point-guard Desi Sills from Arkansas State, Abayomi Iyiola from Hofstra, and forward David N'Guessan from Virginia Tech.

Stats from last season:

Colbert (former 4-star recruit in 2021): 0.5 points, 1.3 rebound, and 0.5 assists.

Carter: 2.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.

Sills: 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Iyiola: 7.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

N'Guessan: 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.



