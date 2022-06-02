Big 12 Hoops Roster and Recruiting Roundup: Kansas Jayhawks

To start of the Kansas recruiting class, Gradey Dick, a five star recruit is ranked No. 27 in the nation and the No. 12 small forward in the country. Dick helped Sunrise Christian Academy in 2021-22 to a 24-1 record, where he averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Dick amassed more than 1,500 points and 440 rebounds over his four-year prep career, according to USA Basketball. The Jayhawks also welcome in another five-star recruit in small forward MJ Rice. Rice standing at 6'5 can play very aggressive and can be a 2-way force. Rice averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists per game this past season at Prolific Prep. Joining these recruits, Ernest Udeh Jr, a four-star center "plays even bigger than his massive frame due to a wingspan that exceeds his height. That said, he’s not just a bully under the glass. Udeh possesses plus athleticism, which he uses in the post but also when it comes to impacting games on the glass." - Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Director. The last high school recruit to join the Jayhawks 2022 recruiting class is four-star center Zuby Ejiofor who stands at 6'8 and is ranked No. 44 overall. Ejiofor is an explosive athlete who can get to the rim, shows promise as a jump shooter, and is an absolutely dominant rebounder. The Jayhawks also would like to welcome one transfer player in this recruiting class in Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar, who announced he would officially be playing in Lawrence on June 1st after withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft. Red Raider fans are very familiar with McCullar as he averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for Texas Tech last season as a junior.