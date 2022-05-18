Big 12 Hoops Roster and Recruiting Roundup: Iowa State

Today we will continue our Big-12 school's roster and recruiting roundup series. For the next eight weeks, we will continue to review each Big-12 school's recruiting class, roster, and departures. This week we will look at the Iowa State Cyclones. LAST WEEK: BAYLOR (LINK)

THE RECRUITING CLASS...

To start off the Cyclones recruiting class, Eli King, a four-star (103 NATL) point guard leads the class with his athleticism and how he breaks down the defense. King takes guys off the dribble and uses his body and bulk to get to the basket as he also played football in high school. King's game will be to be that guy who breaks guys down and gets to the hoop. Demarion Watson is a three-star recruit and is ranked No. 144 overall. A 6'7 small forward, Watson can really shoot it and has a clean pull-up jumper. Will bring a lot of potential to the wing position. Tamin Lipsey is the last recruit in the Cyclones high school group and is a 6'2 point guard local product from Ames. Lipsey is known for his effort on the defensive end and the leadership he brings to the floor.

Eli King

Cyclones head coach TJ Otzelberger has also signed a four-man transfer class this off-season so far. Starting off with St. Bonaventure big man Osun Osunniyi, who is the two-time Atlantic-10 defensive player of the year. In addition to averaging 9.9 and 8.1 rebounds per game over the course of four seasons, he contributed 2.7 blocks in 111 career outings. The Cyclones also have signed another St. Bonaventure player in Jaren Holmes who started 77 of 78 games over three seasons with the Bonnies and averaged 13.1 points, five rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Holmes is more of an off-the-ball guard but will replace some of the scoring deficit from the departures of Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter. Holmes made 94 3-pointers in his St. Bonaventure stint and was a 33.8-percent shooter from deep. The Cyclones in mid-April also landed a commitment from VCU transfer Hason Ward, who will come in as a defensive and rebounding specialist and help alleviate the losses of forwards Conditt and Enaruna.

THE RETURNING ROSTER...

G Gabe Kalscheur: 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists G Caleb Grill: 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists F Aljaz Kunc: 6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 assist. F Robert Jones: 2.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

THE DEPARTURES...