Big 12 Hoops Roster and Recruiting Roundup: Baylor Edition

Today we will begin our Big-12 school's roster and recruiting roundup series. For the next nine weeks, we will review each Big-12 school's recruiting class, roster, and departures, starting off with the Baylor Bears.

Adam Flagler and Adonis Arms

THE RECRUITING CLASS…

To start off the Baylor recruiting class, Keyonte George, a five-star recruit, is ranked No. 8 in the nation and the No. 2 player overall in the state of Texas. George began playing high school basketball for Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas. Once he got to his junior season, he transferred to iSchool of Lewisville where he averaged 24.8 points per game. He then moved to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season. The 6'3 shooting guard will be a huge test against the Red Raiders this upcoming season as he will more than likely earn a starting spot on an already super talented Baylor team. The only other high school senior signed to the Bears for next season is Joshua Ojianwuna. A 6'10 center and four-star recruit from the NBA Global Academy. Ojianwuna will help add some size to the team. Although he has yet to officially sign to the Bears, Dantwan Grimes, a 6'2 point guard from Kilgore Junior College, will bring depth to the position.

Keyonte George

Scott Drew and Co. have only signed two players from the transfer portal so far. The first transfer player to commit this off-season was Caleb Lohner, a 6'6 shooting guard from BYU who averaged 7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 42% FG shooting. Don't let the stats fool you, as we have all seen what Scott Drew has done with players similar to him in the past. Joining Lohner is West Virginia transfer forward Jalen Bridges. Red Raider fans should recognize Bridges as he has played for the Mountaineers for the past two seasons and started every single game of the 2021-22 season. This past season as a Sophmore Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Bridges has been able to go over 20 points twice in his career, with the latest coming against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this year. Despite shooting 0 for 4 from the three-point line, the forward was dominant inside of the arc, making 60% of his shots and tying his career-high of 22 points.



THE RETURNING ROSTER…

Forward Flo Thamba: Averaged 6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 54.5% from the field. Guard: Dale Bonner: A 6’2 point guard who averaged 3 points and 1 assist per game as a Junior Guard: LJ Cryer: Led the Big 12 in 3-point percentage and should be fully recorded too after dealing with an ankle injury all last season Guard: Jordan Turner: A 6’8 guard who averaged 2 points and 1.5 assists per game last season as a sophomore Forward: Langston Love: DNP last season due to ACL tear. Love is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021. Forward: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua: Was injured late in the season last year but averaged 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shot 67.7% from the field. Tchatchoua is a very dominant player in the paint Forward: Zach Loveday: Standing at seven feet tall, Loveday averaged 1 point and 1 rebound per game as a sophomore. Only appeared in twelve games this season, one less than he did his freshman year. Assuming Adam Flagler returns, the Bears are at the scholarship limit of 13. Flagler averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season as a junior. The 6’3 guard is testing the NBA waters but is still opting for a return to Waco next season.

THE DEPARTURES: