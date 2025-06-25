Anderson, McCasland gearing up for U19 World Cup in Switzerland

(Photo by Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)

Texas Tech head basketball coach Grant McCasland and sophomore star Christian Anderson are both in Switzerland preparing to compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. McCasland will serve as an assistant coach for the United States, and Anderson will play for Germany. The tournament will be held from June 28 to July 5.

Anderson and Germany will begin the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. (CST) against Slovenia. McCasland and the USA will follow by playing Australia at 10:15 (CST) for their first game. Anderson is entering the FIBA tournament after an impressive freshman season, during which he earned All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors. On the FIBA website, Anderson is listed as the second-best prospect in the tournament.

“Representing Germany and having an opportunity to win it in Switzerland is exciting,” Anderson said. “Since I have a unique opportunity to play on both sides of the world, it's going to feel familiar from a competition standpoint as I have faced most elite players worldwide at that age."

Last summer in Finland, Anderson led Germany to the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship, averaging 20.3 points and five assists. He earned All-Tournament team honors after scoring 31 points and five assists in the championship game against Serbia. McCasland was also with Team USA last summer and helped lead the team to a FIBA U18 AmeriCup Championship appearance in Argentina.

Fans can follow along with both Red Raiders for free on FIBA's YouTube Channel (FIBA Basketball). Saturday, June 28: Germany vs. Slovenia (7:30 a.m.), USA vs. Australia (10:15 a.m.) Sunday, June 29: Germany vs. China (4:45 a.m.), USA vs. France (1 p.m.) Tuesday, July 1: Germany vs. Canada (7:30 a.m.), USA vs. Cameroon (10:15 a.m.)