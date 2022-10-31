Texas Tech men's basketball is one week away from beginning the 2022-2023 campaign. As usual, expectations are high for the Red Raiders. Here's what Kevin Obanor and KJ Allen said on Monday as they prep for a new opportunity at a run in March.

Allen is in his second season with the Red Raiders after arriving from East Los Angeles College, which was featured on the basketball edition of Netflix's Last Chance U.

Allen said he still speaks to ELAC coach John Mosley every day. Their conversations range from basketball to personal life. Allen said it's a blessing to be in Lubbock and where he is at in his basketball career.

Allen said everyone on this year's Texas Tech roster is excited to play. The roster is made up of a lot of new faces. Allen said he is using his experience from last season to help the newcomers get adjusted.

As a veteran on this team, Allen said he plans to help the team win any way that he can. He does expect to be more of a bruiser, though, for this squad. He wants to play like Draymond Green by helping get rebounds and playing with energy.

Steve Green now runs the Texas Tech offense. Allen said he loves the new look because there's plenty of ways to score the ball. He expects them to be strong on defense but now with a fast-paced offense while looking to move the ball around the court with Green.

Injuries haven't derailed the plan for this team, Allen said. He mentioned some guys playing in different positions but everyone can play wherever they need to.

Robert Jennings, one of five freshmen, has been working out with Allen. He said he and Jennings are pretty close. Meanwhile, other freshman Pop Isaacs, Allen said, is a talented, gifted guard and leader that can shoot from the perimeter.

More praise from Allen, he compared big man Daniel Batcho to a couple of NBA mega superstars.

"To compare him to anybody I would say like a bit like Joel Embiid, Lebron James chasing down blocks. I mean he's an incredible player."

For himself, expect Allen to be an improved defender and shooter as his goals are set to play a bigger role on this season's team.