The Red Raiders were on a recruiting heater in April, but things have held steady in the few weeks since as far as commitments. Today we take a look at some of the newer offers made by the staff as they look to add to the 2021 class. For the purposes of this article we'll look at offers made from April 1-now.

The 3-star tackle from Highland Park announces his offer from Texas Tech on April 1st. Leyrer visited Tech for spring practice in early March and now holds 28 total offers from programs across the country. RedRaiderSports.com's Matt Clare spoke with Leyrer following the offer. So far there has been 1 FutureCast made and Northwestern holds that prediction.

The Tech staff offered Jarrard on April 1st but that was before they added two 2021 TE commits plus Jason Lloyd as a late qualifying 2020. Still, with the way the staff has attacked the position you can never count them out here. Currently Jarrard holds five offers including Texas Tech, East Carolina, Liberty, UCF and Western Kentucky. RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan spoke with Jarrard following his offer from TTU.

Carson announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 1st but the No. 55 ranked player in Texas committed to Arkansas just three weeks later. Before his commitment to the Hogs, RedRaiderSports.com's Matt Clare caught up with Carson to discuss the offer.

Castles, who visited Texas Tech in early March for spring practice, announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 1st and the 3-star prospect would end up committing just a handful of days after that. Castles joined Matt Clare for a Zoom call a couple of days after his announcement.

Watkins was offered by Texas Tech on April 6th and the 4-star recruit now holds 20 offers from programs across the country. RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan caught up with Watkins who broke down his interest in the program and more. Look for the coaches to try and get Watkins on campus once visits are allowed.

Texas Tech offered the 10th ranked recruit in Oklahoma on April 7th and he would end up committing to Oklahoma State a few weeks after. A note worth pointing out is that he's close with Texas Tech DT commit Solomon Wright. We'll see if Wright is able to convince Williams to consider Tech moving forward.

Another quick commitment following an offer, the coaches offered Haye on April 7th but he would end up committing to nearby Miami just 15 days later. Unless Miami decides to move on for whatever reason it seems unrealistic for Haye to consider TTU at this point.

Etienne was a long time Ole Miss commit in high school but would end up going the JuCo route and is now at Butler Community College after a year at Fort Scott. The 6-foot-9 recruit has 14 total offers including Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and South Carolina among others.

The first 2022 recruit on this list, Horn is a top prospect from Oklahoma in his class and is already ranked as a 4-star by Rivals. Horn has double digit offers already including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and USC among others.

Applewhite announced his offer from TTU on April 11th. After a productive freshman season at Cerritos C.C. that saw him put up 52 tackles, 10 sacks and 4 forced fumbles, Applewhite has picked up his first handful of offers this spring and along with the Red Raiders also has overtures from Hawaii and Louisiana. With the coaches looking to take one more defensive lineman in addition to the three commits, Applewhite is still an option.

One of the top JuCo players in the country, De'Jahn "Nugget" Warren has a tremendous offer list of 32 total offers. He has set official visits to Tennessee, Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia and at this point seems unlikely for the Red Raiders.

A top 50 ranked player from Colorado, Arden Walker is a big bodied defensive end who holds 19 total offers including Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, UCLA, Wisconsin and others.

Williams announced his offer from Texas Tech on May 5th, and is close to narrowing down his options to a top 10 which the Red Raiders should appear on, Williams tells RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan. In total Williams holds 20 offers from programs across the country.

One of the top 2022 recruits in Texas, Medlock announced his offer from TTU on May 8th and already holds 19 offers including Baylor, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC and others.

A former Iowa commit, Oladokun announced his offer from TTU on May 11th but has since put out his top four which did not include the Red Raiders.

Roland announced his offer from Texas Tech on May 14th, and the 6-foot-3, 310 pounder seems ideal as a replacement for departing senior Nick McCann. With one defensive line spot left it will be interesting to see which way the coaches decide to go, whether that's a rush end or a bigger body in the middle such as Roland. The former UNT commit out of high school currently holds six offers including Arkansas and Syracuse among others.

Initially a 2021 recruit, Texas Tech offered Lloyd the opportunity to join the team this summer and he didn't take long to announce his decision to become a Red Raider. Lloyd also held offers from UCF, Toledo and UNLV at the time of his decision. The 3-star from College of San Mateo will join the program with the rest of the 2020 class in a couple weeks.

Listed as an athlete, Blake is being recruited by secondary coach Derek Jones to play in the defensive backfield. Blake recently announced his top 15 and Texas Tech made the cut, and he shortly picked up an offer from Ole Miss shortly after.

The 2022 offensive tackle announced his offer from Texas Tech last week. He visited Lubbock for spring practice and currently holds seven (7) offers from programs around the country. ColoradoPrepReport, Rivals.com's website covering Colorado high schools, recently had an update with Weatherby and he mentions the Red Raiders a couple times.

The former Plano West standout committed to Missouri out of high school but ended up going JuCo. Pearl now holds three offers, from Missouri, South Carolina and the Red Raiders, and he has announced a commitment date of June 18th.

The high 3-star recruit from "Last Chance U", Page was committed to Kansas State when he announced his offer from Texas Tech but decommitted the following day. He now holds nine (9) offers from programs across the country and recently had a "great" virtual meeting with the defensive staff per his Twitter.