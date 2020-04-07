The Texas Tech coaching staff is looking to add to their two verbal commitments in the 2021 class.

On Monday evening running back's coach DeAndre Smith offered Klein Forest 4-star running back Ahmonte Watkins, becoming offer No. 17 for the talented playmaker.

What you need to know...

... Watkins played his first three high school seasons at Riverside Academy in Reserve, Louisiana before transferring to Klein Forest in Houston.

... Some of the programs to have offered Watkins include Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia among others.

... Watkins is currently rated as a 4-star back and the No. 41 recruit in Texas, just missing the Rivals250.

DeAndre Smith: "I was offered by coach Smith. He likes my speed and how I have a good passion for the game. He also likes that I play kick return, punt return and I've played a little bit of defense too."

Moving from Louisiana to Texas: "It's been good, the only thing that's been different in school is some math classes."