4-star running back Ahmonte Watkins talks Texas Tech offer
The Texas Tech coaching staff is looking to add to their two verbal commitments in the 2021 class.
On Monday evening running back's coach DeAndre Smith offered Klein Forest 4-star running back Ahmonte Watkins, becoming offer No. 17 for the talented playmaker.
What you need to know...
... Watkins played his first three high school seasons at Riverside Academy in Reserve, Louisiana before transferring to Klein Forest in Houston.
... Some of the programs to have offered Watkins include Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia among others.
... Watkins is currently rated as a 4-star back and the No. 41 recruit in Texas, just missing the Rivals250.
DeAndre Smith: "I was offered by coach Smith. He likes my speed and how I have a good passion for the game. He also likes that I play kick return, punt return and I've played a little bit of defense too."
Moving from Louisiana to Texas: "It's been good, the only thing that's been different in school is some math classes."
I am blessed to receive a offer from Texas Tech that really made my day even better @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/7l0hIkj4go— ahmonte Watkins (@ahmontewatkins) April 7, 2020
Top priorities: "I'm looking for a school with a good sports management program because that's what I'm trying to go to school for, and also a place that feels like home."
Other schools: Other than Texas Tech, Watkins says that Louisiana, Colorado and UCF are schools that he's hearing the most from right now.
Visits: Unable to take visits right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Watkins does have a plan for his visits when recruiting is opened back up.
"I'm gonna try to do all the Texas schools first and then go do my out-of-state visits after."
Senior year goals: "I want to improve overall as a player, my lateral movement and my cuts
Commitment timeline: Watkins says that right now he hasn't really thought of a commitment date but he's trying to figure all that out.