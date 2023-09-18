Last week Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard and staff offered a local product in the class of 2026.

Seminole HS sits about 80 miles southwest of Jones AT&T Stadium, and they have a future star on their hands in the 6-foot-3, 190 pound Caton Cramer.

Cramer, who plays wide receiver, tight end, running back and wildcat quarterback for the Indians, was able to visit Texas Tech over the weekend to take in the Red Raiders' 41-3 win over Tarleton State.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Cramer for his reaction to earning the offer, recap his time in Lubbock and more.

What you need to know...

... Cramer holds three offers to date, from Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech. In addition, he was also invited to camp Clemson over the summer.

... Through four (4) games in his sophomore season, Cramer has totaled 373 all purpose yards and 8 touchdowns.

... This past spring Cramer competed for Seminoles track and field team, running in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay. As an eighth grader he ran a personal best 12.16 100 meters.

Earning the offer from Tech: "It is always an honor to receive an offer. Obviously, receiving an offer from Tech is awesome because it is so close to home so that my family and friends could come watch me play."

Gameday visit: "The game was really good. Tech does a great job of putting on a show at their games. They really involve the fans. We have been to a few games at Tech so I was familiar with everything. The new lights really stuck out this time. Being on the sideline and sitting on the front row was amazing!"