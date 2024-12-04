2025 Signing Day Superlatives

Lloyd Jones III

The opening day of the early signing period has come and gone, with the Red Raiders signing the third full class of the Joey McGuire era. Today RedRaiderSports.com recruiting analysts Ben Golan and Matt Clare take a look at some class superlatives. Texas Tech signed 17 prospects on Wednesday and currently sits with the 59th best class in the country per the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

Advertisement

Class MVP

Ben: Lloyd Jones III, QB A former four-star who was downgraded to a high-three late in the process, Jones is a tantalizing talent at the quarterback position. Though he is raw and will likely need to sit a couple years before he’s ready, you cannot mistake his physical traits. Some players just have “it”, and when you watch Jones play it’s obvious he’s a playmaker. In his HS career he threw for over 8,000 yards and rushed for 1,600+ more, accounting for 136 career touchdowns. Jones will be a fun player to help grow for whoever the next offensive coordinator is.

Matt: Tristian Gentry, WR A four-star prospect and Top 100 prospect in the state of Texas, Gentry was the first verbal commitment in this 2025 class back in September of 2023. Gentry could easily be nominated for 'track-star' or any number of these supleratives, but as one of the highest rated commitments and one of the more productive receivers in the entire state of Texas, the standout receiver is the class MVP for me. As a junior, Gentry finished with 90 receptions for 1,747 yards and 22 touchdowns receiving. Stephenville is 12-1 on the season and still alive in the Texas High School Football playoffs where they play West Plains this Friday. We do not have updated stats for Gentry's senior season, but they are very simliar if not better than the junior stats posted above.

Track Star

Ben: Sean Robinson, TE The newest addition to the class, Robinson is a former Arizona commit who flipped to Texas Tech on Signing Day. He’s a versatile weapon who can line up anywhere on the field, at running back, wide receiver, tight end or H-back. Think Jalin Conyers-esque. The 6-foot-5, 215 pound Robinson reports a 10.4 100 meters and will bring plenty of speed to the offense.

Matt: Brock Golwas, LB The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is a longtime commitment and Texas Tech legacy. Golwas finished with a 10.7 second time in the 100m dash and can really move for his size. Combine the speed with his instincts at the linebacker position and it is easy to see how the coaches see Golwas fitting into this Red Raider defense.

Best Position Group

Ben: Wide Receiver Texas Tech did really well here, signing four prospects who all bring different strengths and abilities. Bryson Jones was a big-time land as he chose the Red Raiders over 30 other offers. Jones is a big body at 6’3 who can attack all areas of the field and will remind fans of Caleb Douglas. Tristian Gentry is a burner, a true deep threat who can play either outside or in the slot. He was the first commit of the 2025 class and was solid throughout. Leyton Stone might be the most productive wideout in America. If he’s not #1 he’s definitely up there. Great hands and ability to track the football. Will be a reliable weapon for whoever is throwing him the ball. Michael Dever is a very athletic prospect. A relatively late bloomer who had a big senior season. Was a Colorado State commit until Tech had a spot open up. Another guy who will stress defenses with his ability to catch the underneath stuff and go or take the top off. All in all I really like what the staff did at wide receiver this cycle.

Matt: Offensive Line Ben is correct, this wide receiver class is special and somewhat underrated by the various recruiting services. Since he took that group, my focus is on what the coaches did on the offensive line for this 2025 class. The coaches signed five (5) offensive lineman in this class - Patrick McMath, Garin Maley, Elias Gillen, Ren Brown and Danilo Guberinich. None of these young men were necessarily option No. 1 on the recruiting hotboard within the personnel department. That is not a slight, in fact that is a compliment to the personnel department because they turned over some rocks and went to some very different recruiting areas to find these young men. The coaches signed offensive lineman from Nebraska, South Dakota and Michigan. Offensive line is by far the hardest position to rank or project when it comes to the recruiting services and the 'stars' handed out to these various prospects. True to form, these are all mutli-sport athletes and young men who show freak athleticism on the football field. As successful as the coaches were at identifying solid targets on the offensive line and doing so late into the 2025 recruiting cycle, the coaches could possibly add another commitment in this class in Rivals 250 offensive guard Conner Carty.

Biggest Recruiting Win

Ben: Patrick McMath, OL McMath might not be the most notable signee, however, he’s arguably the biggest win as the Red Raiders beat out conference foes Baylor and Houston for his services. Think back to the summer, Tech had no offensive line commits and there was a bit of a panic setting in amongst the fanbase. McMath was offensive line commit No. 1 and he opened the floodgates, as three more offensive lineman would join him on the commit list in the following 10 days. Tech also added Danilo Guberinich late, giving Tech a total of five (5) offensive lineman in this class.

Matt: Bryson Jones, WR Jones lists over 30 offers from programs across the country and chose the Red Raiders over offers from programs like Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU, Penn State, TCU, Kansas State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Wisconsin and several others. For me, the Jones commitment came out of left field. We knew the Red Raiders were involved and every recruit has their own personality, but when we spoke with Jones at various camps during the spring, there was not any indictation provided the Red Raiders were a top school or 'in the hunt' based on his comments. The coaches closed strong and secured Jones' commitment after his official visit in early June.

Toughest Recruiting Miss

Ben: Smith Orogbo, EDGE Texas Tech was sitting pretty coming out of Orogbo’s official visit in the summer. However a public commitment never came, and he would go on to visit Oklahoma and Texas among others. After a couple weeks Orogbo decided to announce for the Longhorns. Tech had reason to feel great about their chances, but that all went away relatively quickly. Orogbo is a 4-star prospect at a premium position, so losing guys like that is always tough.

Matt: Chad Woodfork, EDGE The Texas Tech coaches put themselves in a great spot with Woodfork after multiple unofficial visits to Lubbock and a solid relationship with the coaching staff. His verbal commitment to TCU seemed like a surprise back in late May of this year. The coaches were able to get Woodfork back on campus for an official visit during the season and he spoke with RedRaiderSports at the time about the visit, how he would be making a 'final' decision before Summer Creek's playoff run. Overall, the coaches did everything they could and eventually lost out to a conference rival.

Most Underrated Prospect

Ben: Michael Henderson III, DB I really like what Henderson III brings to the field. In high school he played both ways as a running back and defensive back, but it’s expected that he’ll play safety in Lubbock. Henderson III reminds me a lot of former Texas Tech star and current Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, which is high praise. He’s a tough player, he’s always around the ball, and he’s one of those guys who always makes the right play. I could see Henderson III being a multi-year starter once he settles into his role as a full time safety.

Matt: Leyton Stone, WR Stone is rated as a 5.6 three-star prospect on Rivals, most likely ranked just outside of the proverbial Top 100 rankings in the state of Texas. There are other services who have Stone ranked higher and inside of the Top 100 rankings in the state of Texas. This season, Stone finished with 71 receptions for 1,486 yards and 29 touchdowns this season - per MaxPreps. Through his high school career at Frenship, Stone accounted for 229 receptions for 4,321 yards and 66 total touchdowns. This is tremendous production for any football player at any level and I expect Stone to become a mainstay in the Texas Tech offense sooner than later.

Sky High Potential

Ben: Dylan Singleton, DT The only defensive lineman in the class, Singleton is a physical, mean prospect in the trenches. A good pull for the staff out of SEC country, Texas Tech does not often get defensive tackles who look like Singleton physically at 6-foot-4 and close to 300 pounds. He’s also extremely athletic and plays basketball, too. Singleton will be a good one for Zarnell Fitch and staff to mold.

Matt: Braylan McDonald, ATH This is a sneaky good pickup for the Texas Tech coaches in this 2025 class. McDonald just turned 17 years old and could easily be in the 2026 class, instead he is signed and will arrive next summer to begin competing for a spot in the Red Raiders' secondary. We talk about this often, but playing at a program like Lancaster and the class of opponent week in and week out prepares players like McDonald to develop and contribute at the next level quicker than others. I see McDonald competing immediately on special teams and working his way into the corner rotation sooner than later.

First Off The Bus

Ben: Elias Gillen, OL Some dudes just look born to play left tackle. Gillen is that guy. A hidden gem from South Dakota, the 6-foot-6, 310 pound Gillen towers over normal sized humans. A big jump in competition for sure, but with some refinement and time in the weight room, it’s easy to see Gillen developing into something special in Lubbock.

Matt: Preztynn Harrison, TE McGuire has proven to be a big fan of using the tight end position and the program has gone three to four deep at the position each season since he arrived. Harrison is already listed at 6-foot-6, 210-pounds and will only continue to fill out his frame at the college level. He pushes opponents around on tape and will be a weapon for the Tech coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

Mr. Red Raider

Ben: Brock Golwas, LB No question about this one, Golwas is a legacy who grew up dreaming of being a Red Raider. One of the earliest commits in the class, Golwas is an extremely fast and physical prospect. He’s going into a good linebacker room where he’ll have the opportunity to learn from some solid vets ahead of him.