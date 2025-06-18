Softball Adds Former CUSA Player of the Year Desirae Spearman

Add another top 30 portal pickup to the list for Texas Tech Softball as they received a commitment from high upside, rising junior Desirae Spearman out of New Mexico State. This marks the sixth transfer commitment this offseason for Texas Tech with all six players coming inside the top 30 of Softball Americas, On3's portal rankings as Spearman slots in at No. 22 overall.

Advertisement

Spearman earned Conference Player of the Year and Freshman All-American honors in 2024 and followed that up as a sophomore by setting a new school record with a .430 batting average in 2025 to go along with 20 home runs and 47 RBI. She has also been a solid arm in the circle holding a career 3.38 ERA with 193 strikeouts in 199 innings pitched over her two seasons with the Aggies.

Her work in 2025 helped her finish as the No. 64 ranked player in D1 Softball's Top 100 rankings and was named one of Softball America's Top 5 best utility/two-way players in the country. The latter creating a fun trio on this Red Raider team as she joins NiJaree Canady and Kaitlyn Terry who are also dynamic two-way players themselves. How she fits into this pitching staff we will see as the team also returns star freshman lefty Sam Lincoln who looks primed to take on a three-headed monster role alongside Canady and Terry. But Glasco has long talked about wanting a team full of SOFTBALL PLAYERS, meaning athletic players who can just get it done in multiple places on the field and that is who Spearman is exactly. A highly athletic prospect who has thoroughly dominated the competition for two season at the Conference USA level and is ready to take the step up to face power conference teams.

(Photo by New Mexico State Athletics)

Spearman is a native of El Paso, Texas and is touted locally as one of, if not the best, players to ever come out of the area after being named a finalist for Max Preps National Player of the Year when she led the nation in home runs as a senior with 30. Already one of West Texas's own, welcome to the 806 and Lubbock Desirae! Let's Wreck 'Em.