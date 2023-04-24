2025 Mansfield Timberview safety Nathan Tilmon announced his scholarship offer from Texas Tech in late March, and this weekend was able to visit to Lubbock to take in Texas Tech's spring game.

The Red Raiders were Tilmon's first offer with many sure to be on their way due to his tremendous size and athleticism among other traits.

If the last name Tilmon is familiar to Tech fans it should be. Nathan's older brother is Terrell Tilmon, a sophomore outside linebacker who this off-season transferred from Oregon to Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports was able to catch up with Nathan to recap his time on campus and what stood out from his visit.

What you need to know...

... As a sophomore Tilmon was credited with 24 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery per his MaxPreps page. Following the season Tilmon was named 5A-5 D1 All-District Honorable Mention.

... Tilmon also runs track, where he put up a personal record 10.91 100 meter at the UIL 5A District 08 Track & Field Championships on April 14th.

... Texas Tech has had a lot of success at Timberview HS lately. The Red Raiders signed Landon Hullaby in the 2022 class, Jordan Sanford in the 2023 class and added the aforementioned Terrell Tilmon as a transfer this off-season.

Spring game visit: "On Saturday I went to the spring game and got to talk to most of the coaches and loved the spring game. On Sunday I suited up and and got to take some photos thanks to coach (Brian) Nance and coach (James) Blanchard.

My favorite part was getting to see my brother and Jordan Sanford play, and getting suited up. It feels like family up there."

Connecting with the coaches: "I got to talk to talk most of the coaches but the main ones was coach (James) Blanchard, coach Tim (DeRuyter) and coach (Brian) Nance. I have very great relationships with them and we talk often."