The NCAA Recruiting 'Contact Period' opened on January 13th through the 28th, which allowed for college coaches to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.

Texas Tech has taken full advantage, offering several talented underclassmen in the last couple weeks.

One recruit who earned him an offer after throwing for offensive coordinator Zach Kittley was 2025 San Antonio (TX) Johnson quarterback Ty Hawkins.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Hawkins for his thoughts on the offer and his overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Hawkins also holds offers from Campbell, Incarnate Word, SMU, Texas State and UTSA.

... As a sophomore Hawkins went 130/224 (58%) for 2,167 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also added 920 rushing yards and eight more scores on the ground. Following the season he was named District 28-6A Offensive MVP.

How the offer came together: "My head coach and my offensive coordinator, they told me that coach (Zach) Kittley was gonna be coming the next day, and to be ready to throw to some of my receivers after school. Basically the next day I go through school, I'm thinking about it all day, I go outside, warm up. He comes outside with our head coach, and I just threw some routes for him and he said he was gonna offer me a scholarship."

Reaction to offer: "After I got it I went back to the locker and I was jumping around. I was so excited, I called my dad, my mom. I was actually like super happy and proud of myself."

Fit in Kittley's offense: "I know they throw it a lot and I like that. I like that a lot. All of their quarterbacks had tons of passing yards this past year which is super intriguing. I really like the offense, I know they spread it out and they throw it a bunch so I like it."