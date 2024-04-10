***CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INTERVIEW***

2025 Shreveport (LA) Captain Shreve offensive lineman Lionel Prudhomme Jr took a spring visit to Texas Tech last week.

The 6-foot-2, 290 pound prospect is closing in on 20 offers and is considering Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Florida, Houston and others along with Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Prudhomme Jr to recap his time in Lubbock and the latest in his recruitment.

***CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INTERVIEW***