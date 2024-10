2027 WR Cash Elston with TE's coach Josh Cochran

On Saturday Night the Red Raiders improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play with a shootout win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The coaches hosted a group of recruits for the game, and RedRaiderSports spoke with several of the prospects for their reactions to the game and more.

Advertisement

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "It was kinda like the last time I came, got on a bus and it took us to the stadium but since they fixed the stadium which looks beautiful by the way, they took us to a new recruiting area they have on the field. We ate and had some fun pregame." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I feel like I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, I talked to Coach Clay (McGuire) a lot." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yessir, I have 4 more game visits this year."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3Ugc28gbXVjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhh c1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gZm9yIHnigJlhbGzigJlzIGhvc3BpdGFsaXR5IGhhZCBh IGdyZWF0IG5pZ2h0ISEgQ2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIGJlIGJhY2sgTm92IDkh ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWFr RW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVha0Vt PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR3Vu c1VwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR3Vuc1Vw PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0ZvcnR1 bmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0ZvcnR1bmU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDYW0zNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDYW0zNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbGF5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pLaW1ibGVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpLaW1ibGVU VFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92QWlYM3RGMlFmIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdkFpWDN0RjJRZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdWxlbGVp 4oCZaXRlIE0uIFByaW11cyAoQFByaW11c3M3MykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QcmltdXNzNzMvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAyNjc2ODc3Njg3 ODk0OTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "It was a great visit. The things that stood out the most were the upgrades they made from when I went to camp there this past summer. The light show at the stadium was awesome. Everyone was nice & very welcoming." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "At the moment I haven’t scheduled anymore visits. I’m getting focused for the 2nd half of the season & finishing the district on top."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U ZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8 L2E+IEkgaGFkIGEgZ3JlYXQgdGltZSB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkhIFRoZSBmYWNpbGl0 aWVzICZhbXA7IGVudmlyb25tZW50IGF0IHRoZSBzdGFkaXVtIHdhcyBncmVh dCEgSSB3aWxsIGRlZmluaXRlbHkgYmUgYmFjayEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR3Vuc1VwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR3Vuc1VwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vWktpdHRsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0 bGV5PC9hPi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l3cDRzaG9y dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaXdwNHNob3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hHa1l1WFozN3ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oR2tZdVha Mzd3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IER5bGFuIE93ZW5zIChARHlsYW5Pd2VuczI4 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R5bGFuT3dlbnMyOC9z dGF0dXMvMTg0MDQ2NTk2MzU4Nzk2OTQzMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "My day in Lubbock all I did was go to the game. What stood out was that coach McGuire went and introduced himself to every recruit and their family." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked with coach Cochran because he is my areas recruiter and is the one who invited me to the game, the Tech staff was super nice and helpful!" Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Most likely."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5oYWQgYW4gYW1hemluZyB0aW1lIGF0IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggdGhpcyB3 ZWVrZW5kIHdhdGNoaW5nIHRoZW0gZG9taW5hdGUhISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MYWNvbmVqbz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xhY29uZWpvPC9hPjxicj4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDb2NocmFuVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENvY2hyYW5UVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQmxhbm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo Qmxhbm48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hC cmFkU2hlYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCcmFkU2hlYTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Vqc3RLWnYxR0YiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FanN0S1p2MUdGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbHRvbiBkdXBl cyAoQENEdXBlczIyMzQzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NEdXBlczIyMzQzL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwNTQ2NDM4OTE0MjExODg5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "My family and I walked the campus to see it better then went to Spanky's for cheese sticks and lunch and did some shopping before the game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I met Coach Clay McGuire and Coach Joey McGuire and talked with Coach Wesley Harwell. I’d say my relationship with them is good as it keeps progressing after this summers camp invite." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I had a visit at Texas on 9/21 and then Tech at 9/28 and my next scheduled one is UTSA on 10/19 but my recruitment is happening fast and I’m talking with a lot of programs right now."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gYW1hemluZyBnYW1lIGRheSB2aXNpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4uIFRoYW5rcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l3cDRzaG9ydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AaXdwNHNob3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNH dWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbGF5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVU VFU8L2E+IGZvciB0aGUgaW52aXRlIGFuZCBjYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgdG8gYmUg YmFjayBpbiBMdWJib2NrIPCfjLUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RyaXBGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARHJpcEZCPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVF9NYXJzaGFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUX01hcnNoYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTWNCcmlkZTcwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1jQnJpZGU3MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbmUxMVJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9uZTExUmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92YXJfYXVzdGluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkB2YXJfYXVzdGluPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Z216MllQQW9JbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dtejJZUEFvSWw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSHVkc29uIFdoaXRlbmlnaHQgKEBXaGl0ZW5pZ2h0SHVkMSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XaGl0ZW5pZ2h0SHVkMS9z dGF0dXMvMTg0MDQ3MTYyMTE0MTY4NDU0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "What stood out to me was the amazing atmosphere and the fans energy throughout the game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with coach Blanchard, coach Kirk, coach Harwell, and coach Hanna. Our relationship definitely grew stronger in person, I connected with coach Blanchard the most." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yes, I have two more set up as of right now, UTSA and Texas State."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U ZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8 L2E+IGZvciB0aGUgaW5jcmVkaWJsZSBob3NwaXRhbGl0eSBsYXN0IG5pZ2h0 LiBHb3QgdG8gc2VlIGFuIGFic29sdXRlbHkgZWxlY3RyaWMgd2luIGluIGFu IGFtYXppbmcgYXRtb3NwaGVyZSEgQ2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIGJlIGJhY2sg aW4gUmFpZGVybGFuZCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL3dyZWNrZW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiN3cmVja2VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l3cDRzaG9ydD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaXdwNHNob3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C ZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZW5qYW1pbkdv bGFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWEVFeWxENllMeiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hFRXlsRDZZTHo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmhldHQg R3JheSAoQFJoZXR0R3JheTA3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JoZXR0R3JheTA3L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwNDE5Mjk1NTMwMDMzNTEwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We drove around the campus and looked at all the different campus facilities and buildings. The thing that stood out to me were the Athletic facilities and how nice they were." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked to coach Cochran and met Coach McGuire, I feel that me and coach Cochran have a decent relationship while I haven’t connected much with the rest." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "As of now I have no other visits coming up."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGluIEx1YmJvY2sgbGFzdCBuaWdodCwg R3JhdGVmdWwgZm9yIHRoZSBvcHBvcnR1bml0eSB0byBzaG93IHVwIGFuZCB3 YXRjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gZ2V0IHRo ZSB3aW4uIEhvcGUgdG8gYmUgYmFjayBzb29uISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HdW5zVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHdW5zVXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ29jaHJhblRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hDb2NocmFuVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQnJhZFNoZWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoQnJhZFNoZWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hCbGFubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCbGFubjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlBdGg5b3pZTUMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS85QXRoOW96WU1DPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhc2ggRWxzdG9u IChAQ2FzaEVsc3RvbjExKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Nhc2hFbHN0b24xMS9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDQ1ODc5MjQzOTI5NjA3Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "After I arrived on campus and finished check in, the other prospects and I went to the recruiting lounge to eat lunch and meet with the coaches. After lunch, we went to the field to watch the pregame from the sideline right before the big game. What stood out to me the most was the size of the locker room and how well it was decorated. It is amazing! I could actually see myself preparing for games in that locker room." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "The coach I feel I connected with the most is Coach McGuire. I was very impressed that he knew my name and he took the time to ask how my season is going. I also met and talked with Wesley Harwell, who is responsible for inviting me. He was very nice and welcoming" Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No, I don't have any other upcoming visits yet. This was my first visit of my freshman year, and Texas Tech has definitely set my expectations high."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIHRpbWUgYXQgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCB0aGlz IHBhc3QgU2F0dXJkYXkuIEkgZ3JlYXRseSBhcHByZWNpYXRlIHRoZSBvcHBv cnR1bml0eS4gQmVpbmcgaW52aXRlZCB0byBhIGNvbGxlZ2UgYXMgYSBmcmVz aG1hbiBpcyBzb21ldGhpbmcgSSBuZXZlciBleHBlY3RlZC4gVGV4YXMgVGVj aCBsZWZ0IGEgZ3JlYXQgaW1wcmVzc2lvbiBvbiBtZSBhbmQgc2V0IHRoZSBi YXIgZm9yIGZ1dHVyZSBjb2xsZWdlIHZpc2l0cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPuKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNlVrNWIy WFNmQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZVazViMlhTZkM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSmF5ZGVuIFRob21wc29uIChAanRjaGFtcDUyNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qdGNoYW1wNTI3L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwOTE2MjY2 NDY4NzAwNDUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Tour the facilities, spoke to coaches and players, met some of the staff. What really stood out to me was the friendliness of the staff, players, and coaches. Also the hospitality, great fans, home feeling, and the spirit for the team." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked to a few coaches, Head Coach McGuire, Coach Overton. Coach McGuire had came over and greeted himself to me, so hopefully this is just the beginning and our relationship can get better!" Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I do, this weekend I’m going to Arizona State University."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3Ugc28gbXVjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhh c1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gZm9yIHnigJlhbGzigJlzIGhvc3BpdGFsaXR5IGxhc3Qg bmlnaHQsIEkgaGFkIGEgZ3JlYXQgdGltZSEgQ2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIGNv bWUgYmFjayEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0d1bnNVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0d1 bnNVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNH dWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXdwNHNob3J0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpd3A0c2hvcnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hZYXRlczc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFlhdGVzNzc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQm5hbmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbmFu Y2VUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFt aW5Hb2xhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVuamFtaW5Hb2xhbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXJyZXR0RFJhbWly ZXo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphcnJldHREUmFtaXJlejwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE92ZXJ0b25fP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE92ZXJ0b25fPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vem1NVmZPeGhuMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pt TVZmT3hobjI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJlIEJ1cnRvbiBKciAoQHRyZWJ1 cnRvbmpyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RyZWJ1cnRv bmpyL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwNDcxMzcyNDQ5MDU1MTE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==