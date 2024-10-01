McGuire’s ideology shifting on analytical approach to critical decisions
Fourth-down attempts and successful conversions have become almost a normality for Texas Tech since head coach Joey McGuire took over in 2022. After a 2-for-8 success rate through the first two gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news