ago football Edit

2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Five

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Brock Golwas
Brock Golwas

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Stats per MaxPreps.com

Advertisement

2025 commits

Gentry made 8 receptions for 93 yards in Stephenville's 38-28 win over La Vega. He also added 15 passing yards.

Season stats: 35 receptions, 634 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Anderson Jr made 13 receptions for 81 yards in Wichita Falls Legacy's 49-19 loss @ Wylie.

Season stats: N/A

Jones went 15/23 for 247 yards and 4 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock’s 42-10 win @ Silsbee. He also added 30 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Season stats: N/A

Stone made 5 receptions for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship's 35-34 win @ Midland Christian.

Season stats: 31 receptions, 650 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns

Golwas and his Flower Mound Marcus team lost 27-21 vs Lewisville.

Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry

Henderson rushed 3 times for 21 yards and made 4 tackles defensively in Wylie East's 57-33 win over North Garland.

Season stats: 28 carries, 244 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 133 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 10 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 passes defended, 18 punt return yards

Harrison and his Mineral Wells team lost 31-14 @ Godley.

Season stats: N/A

Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 16-15 vs Jeanerette.

Season stats: N/A

Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 63-0 loss @ Tatum after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.

Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles

Jackson was credited with 2 tackles in Ridge Point’s 45-7 win @ Fort Bend Travis.

Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards

Jones made 6 receptions for 71 yards in Lone Star’s 48-7 win vs Heritage.

Season stats: 19 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns

Lindsay helped lead Ada to a 41-12 win over McLain Science & Tech.

Season stats: 15 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 0/1 passing, -5 rushing yards, 45 kick return yards

McMath and his Katy team won 49-0 @ Seven Lakes.

Season stats: N/A

Maley was credited with 6 pancake blocks, 6 tackles and 2 TFL's in Papillion-LaVista's 22-3 win @ Creighton Prep.

Season stats: 20 pancake blocks, 16 tackles, 5 TFL's, 1 sack, 1 pass defended

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 49-0 vs Harrisburg.

Brown and his Stanton team won 62-8 @ Lutheran-Northeast.

Season stats: 2 tackles, 2 point conversion

Dever made 1 reception for 60 yards and 1 touchdown in Lubbock-Cooper’s 30-17 win vs Plainview.

Season stats: 26 receptions, 458 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns, 94 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

McDonald and his Lancaster team won 41-35 vs Cedar Hill.

Season stats: N/A

2025 targets

McGuire helped lead Midlothian to a 26-10 win @ Joshua.

Season stats: N/A

Cole recorded 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL and 1 quarterback hit in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 48-0 win vs Air Force Prep.

Season stats: 21 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 pass breakup

Haastrup put up 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 sack in Mayde Creek’s 28-0 loss vs Paetow.

Season stats: 22 tackles, 10 TFL’s, 7 sacks, 10 rushing yards

Jacobsen and his Jenks team lost 21-7 @ Bixby.

Season stats: N/A

2026 commits

Ejiawoko was credited with 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in East View's 46-42 win over Glenn.

Season stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 13 hurries, 1 forced fumble

