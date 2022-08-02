Zane Petty talks pitching & recruitment process pres. by Fields of Gold
A late commit to the Red Raiders, Zane Petty skyrocketed up the Perfect Game rankings late in the spring and made the decision to play in Lubbock after being selected in the 13th round of the 2022 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news