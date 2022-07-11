WR Valsin recaps commitment to TTU
The Texas Tech coaches celebrated Independence Day with a new 2023 commitment when Arlington Bowie wide receiver Kelby Valsin announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... Valsin announced his offer from Texas Tech on December 16th, 2021
... the 6-foot-2, 190-pound standout lists 30 total offers, including offers from Stanford, Boston College, Kansas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, TCU, Utah and several others
... As a junior, Valsin caught 49 passes for 831 yards and eight (8) touchdowns, earning First Team All-District honors
... Valsin is also a standout on the hardwood, as he was named District 8-6A First Team All-District in basketball.
... Valsin's older brother, Jimmy Valsin, signed with Oregon State as part of the 2021 class.
30 total offers: "Yes, I talked with a lot of different schools and coaches. I didn't really put out a 'top' schools list, I just narrowed things down over time and started to focus on the schools that I could see myself playing. I took a handful of unofficial visits and official visits to both Stanford and Boston College recently, so I was able to go out and see a lot of things."
When did you know?: "I wanted to make a decision before the season started, so this was all part of my plan. I truly wanted to go through the recruiting process and narrow things down. Seeing what all was out there, Texas Tech stood out to me - it is an in-state school, I love the coaches, love what they have going on there and I could see myself fitting in there.
"I actually decided a while back, but just wanted to make sure that I saw other programs, so I took a few other visits and it put things into perspective for me."
Why Texas Tech?: "It was really the coaches, they welcomed me with open arms and it felt like home when I visited. I was there twice, once back in January for a Junior Day and I went back for the Spring Game. Coach (Emmett) Jones, Coach (Joey) McGuire and Coach (Kenny) Perry have been my main contacts throughout the recruiting process.
"I think the relationship really flourished because Coach Perry used to coach high school and coached at Arlington Bowie, so he knows where I'm from and that along with my relationship with Coach Jones just made me feel very comfortable with Texas Tech."
Coach Jones likes: "He told me that I'm a player he wants in his wide receiver room, physical and someone that can compete for a spot right away. I really liked hearing that, especially from Coach Jones, because of everything he has done in his career at the college and high school level. He is just a great dude."
Knowing other commits/recruits: "Yes, it played a big factor. B.J. (Jordan) and Jake (Strong) really wanted me to come there, same with a few of the current players - Landon Hullaby and Drew DeArman. That made my decision easier, just talking with them about Texas Tech and getting more information from them about their experience."
Recruiting others?: "Oh yeah, definitely. I'm trying to get Jordan Sanford to commit and he should be deciding soon. I'm going to tell them everything, just keep it real and let them decide."
First varsity football season last year: "Yes, I see a lot of people saying that was my first year playing football, but it was just my first season playing high school football. I played football my whole life until 8th grade, then I took a few years off. My Dad wanted me to take a break going into my freshman year and I ended up taking two (2) years off.
"I was focused on basketball at that point, but I did miss playing football and here we are now. I really thought that I was going to college for basketball, but it just turned out that I shined on the football field."
Major: "I would like to study Marketing, get into that industry after my playing career. My Mom doesn't let my grades slip at all, she makes sure I have good grades and that has led to some of the Ivy League offers."
Other sports: "I play Varsity football, basketball and track & field."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, Valsin is listed as the No. 57 overall wide receiver in the nation and the No. 78 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2023 class.