WR Valsin recaps commitment to TTU

The Texas Tech coaches celebrated Independence Day with a new 2023 commitment when Arlington Bowie wide receiver Kelby Valsin announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Valsin announced his offer from Texas Tech on December 16th, 2021

... the 6-foot-2, 190-pound standout lists 30 total offers, including offers from Stanford, Boston College, Kansas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, TCU, Utah and several others

... As a junior, Valsin caught 49 passes for 831 yards and eight (8) touchdowns, earning First Team All-District honors

... Valsin is also a standout on the hardwood, as he was named District 8-6A First Team All-District in basketball.

... Valsin's older brother, Jimmy Valsin, signed with Oregon State as part of the 2021 class.

30 total offers: "Yes, I talked with a lot of different schools and coaches. I didn't really put out a 'top' schools list, I just narrowed things down over time and started to focus on the schools that I could see myself playing. I took a handful of unofficial visits and official visits to both Stanford and Boston College recently, so I was able to go out and see a lot of things."

When did you know?: "I wanted to make a decision before the season started, so this was all part of my plan. I truly wanted to go through the recruiting process and narrow things down. Seeing what all was out there, Texas Tech stood out to me - it is an in-state school, I love the coaches, love what they have going on there and I could see myself fitting in there.

"I actually decided a while back, but just wanted to make sure that I saw other programs, so I took a few other visits and it put things into perspective for me."