WR Kaleb Smith is No. 10 for 2023

The Texas Tech coaches continued their momentum on the recruiting trail this afternoon when Frisco Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Smith is commitment No. 10 for the Red Raiders in the 2023 recruiting class, and has something in common with every other commitment in his class - a strong relationship with both Joey McGuire and James Blanchard.

"I have been talking with Coach Blanchard for a while now. We talk almost every day. Coach McGuire came to our school late last year and told my coaches that he liked my build. It was shortly after he took the job at Texas Tech, and then they offered me a day after my birthday on the 17th of November. It was awesome.

"The coaches talked about how they loved my film, how I know the game well and how I play big for my size. We have talked a lot and once Coach McGuire got his entire staff in place, I was excited because he brought in Coach (Zach) Kittley. I'm a big fan of his offense and how he throws the ball around.

Smith visited last season for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game and enjoyed his time in Lubbock.

"I was there for the game against Baylor last year. I went with my Mom and my brother. I remember the fans' energy was crazy from the start of the game and they were standing up out of their seats the whole time. It was great seeing the facilities, the weight room and I thought everything was great.

"Before visiting, I wasn't sure about what there was outside of the school and football program in Lubbock. After my visit, I was able to see the town and learn a lot more about the surrounding area. It surprised me seeing all that there was to do out there."