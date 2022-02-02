WR Kaleb Smith is No. 10 for 2023
The Texas Tech coaches continued their momentum on the recruiting trail this afternoon when Frisco Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
Smith is commitment No. 10 for the Red Raiders in the 2023 recruiting class, and has something in common with every other commitment in his class - a strong relationship with both Joey McGuire and James Blanchard.
"I have been talking with Coach Blanchard for a while now. We talk almost every day. Coach McGuire came to our school late last year and told my coaches that he liked my build. It was shortly after he took the job at Texas Tech, and then they offered me a day after my birthday on the 17th of November. It was awesome.
"The coaches talked about how they loved my film, how I know the game well and how I play big for my size. We have talked a lot and once Coach McGuire got his entire staff in place, I was excited because he brought in Coach (Zach) Kittley. I'm a big fan of his offense and how he throws the ball around.
Smith visited last season for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game and enjoyed his time in Lubbock.
"I was there for the game against Baylor last year. I went with my Mom and my brother. I remember the fans' energy was crazy from the start of the game and they were standing up out of their seats the whole time. It was great seeing the facilities, the weight room and I thought everything was great.
"Before visiting, I wasn't sure about what there was outside of the school and football program in Lubbock. After my visit, I was able to see the town and learn a lot more about the surrounding area. It surprised me seeing all that there was to do out there."
The newest Red Raider commitment had a phone call with the coaches last night, then decided to make things official today.
"Coach Blanchard and I were talking last night, and I told him that I was ready to make my commitment. I wanted to talk about it with my family first, so I decided to speak with them last night and sleep on it. My family is 100-percent behind me and they really like Texas Tech.
"I woke up this morning and decided it was time. I called the coaches around noon and talked with Coach Blanchard, Coach McGuire and Coach (Emmett) Jones. They sounded really excited when I told them and they said all the coaches are ready to get me down there again soon.
"I'm still getting to know Coach Jones, but he is cool and seems like a great person. He said that I'm a great fit for what they are doing on offense at Tech, and that he is excited to get to know me whenever I visit campus again."
Another reason Smith felt so comfortable with his decision was his relationship with Texas Tech quarterback commitment Jake Strong.
"Yes, I play on Texas Flex for 7v7 and we had a tournament in Florida this past weekend. My relationship with Jake had a big part in my decision, in terms of making it now versus later. We already have a great connection on the field and I know we can continue that at the college level because he can really spin it."
Currently unrated by Rivals, Smith finished his junior season with 35 receptions for 475 yards and six (6) touchdowns receiving along with 96 yards and one (1) touchdown rushing - earning District 5-5A All-District honors.
In addition to football, Smith is also on the varsity track & field team and competes in the 100m, 200m, 4x1 and 4x2 relays.
He plans to graduate high school early and enroll at Texas Tech next January.