WR Kelby Valsin scores game-winner, remains solid with Texas Tech
Last Friday the Bowie Volunteers were battling in a back-and-forth, close game @ Plano. Bowie's star playmaker, Texas Tech commit Kelby Valsin, was mainly being held in check entering the 4th quarter. That would quickly change.
On a 3rd and 15 with just over 11 minutes left, Valsin caught a post, made a couple guys miss and took it 91 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. That would just be the beginning of the fireworks.
After a couple unsuccessful drives for both teams, Plano tied it up with under two minutes remaining.
Then came the play of the day. With seven seconds left and the ball at their own 40, Bowie called a Hail Mary. Of course, asking any high school quarterback to chuck it 60 yards is a tall order. Valsin saw the defense playing off and asked for a quick screen instead. He caught it, made about eight defenders miss and scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
Overall on the night he finished with five (5) receptions for 199 yards and those two (2) touchdowns.
RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Bowie win and caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175 playmaker following the game.
What you need to know...
... Valsin announced his offer from Texas Tech on December 16th, 2021 and committed on July 4th, 2022
... the 6-foot-2, 175-pound standout chose the Red Raiders over 30 total offers, including Stanford, Boston College, Kansas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, TCU, Utah and several others
... As a junior, Valsin caught 49 passes for 831 yards and eight (8) touchdowns, earning First Team All-District honors
... As a senior, through three (3) games, Valsin has made 15 receptions for 451 yards and three (3) touchdowns, totaling at least 100 yards in every game so far.
... Valsin is also a standout on the hardwood, as he was named District 8-6A First Team All-District in basketball
... Valsin's older brother, Jimmy Valsin, signed with Oregon State as part of the 2021 class
... Valsin also competes in track where he ran personal record times of 11.74 in the 100 meter, 24.64 in the 200 meter, and a 5'6" High Jump this spring
How important it was to get the win: "Super important, I wanted to come out and get a win. I know this team has been on a losing streak so I just wanted to help our team out and come out and do whatever I could to get a win."
What he saw on his game-winner: "So that wasn't even the play call. I was supposed to run a fade but I saw how the defense lined up. I trusted my quarterback, he got me the ball like he said he would and I just made a play."
What's allowing him to have so much success: "I just wanna come out and do what I can, show what I can do. Do whatever I can to get the team the win and I did that."
Relationship with Texas Tech WR coach Emmett Jones: "He's a great coach. We talk every week. I love him, I love him to death and we got a great relationship going on."
Thoughts on Tech's offense: "They got the ball out, they got it around to everybody and that's what I like to see."
Friendship with Tech commit Jordan Sanford: "We were actually on the same team (growing up), I threw him that pass. I was the quarterback. Jordan, he's my guy, I love him."
Early enrollee? Valsin says he does not plan on enrolling early and will finish his senior season.
"No, I'm actually gonna stay and finish my entire high school career, get that experience and then head up there in the summer."
Other schools still recruiting him: "Yes they are but I like Texas Tech. That's what I'm gonna say, I like Texas Tech.
Utah and Memphis. (As far as visiting other schools) I don't know yet. I'm gonna see what happens."
Official visit plans: Valsin is the rare commit who has yet to take his official visit to Tech. The only two official visits he took this summer were to Stanford and Boston College. He did visit Texas Tech unofficially for Junior Day in January and the spring game in April, but he still has his OV remaining.
"I'm gonna take an official to Tech for sure. Sometime...whenever they play at home, I'm gonna get with coach Jones and see when we can make that happen."
Keeping his success going this season: "Well we gotta do what we can to build on this, see what we did right, what we did wrong and then build on that."