Last Friday the Bowie Volunteers were battling in a back-and-forth, close game @ Plano. Bowie's star playmaker, Texas Tech commit Kelby Valsin, was mainly being held in check entering the 4th quarter. That would quickly change.

On a 3rd and 15 with just over 11 minutes left, Valsin caught a post, made a couple guys miss and took it 91 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. That would just be the beginning of the fireworks.

After a couple unsuccessful drives for both teams, Plano tied it up with under two minutes remaining.

Then came the play of the day. With seven seconds left and the ball at their own 40, Bowie called a Hail Mary. Of course, asking any high school quarterback to chuck it 60 yards is a tall order. Valsin saw the defense playing off and asked for a quick screen instead. He caught it, made about eight defenders miss and scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

Overall on the night he finished with five (5) receptions for 199 yards and those two (2) touchdowns.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Bowie win and caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175 playmaker following the game.

What you need to know...

... Valsin announced his offer from Texas Tech on December 16th, 2021 and committed on July 4th, 2022

... the 6-foot-2, 175-pound standout chose the Red Raiders over 30 total offers, including Stanford, Boston College, Kansas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, TCU, Utah and several others

... As a junior, Valsin caught 49 passes for 831 yards and eight (8) touchdowns, earning First Team All-District honors

... As a senior, through three (3) games, Valsin has made 15 receptions for 451 yards and three (3) touchdowns, totaling at least 100 yards in every game so far.

... Valsin is also a standout on the hardwood, as he was named District 8-6A First Team All-District in basketball

... Valsin's older brother, Jimmy Valsin, signed with Oregon State as part of the 2021 class

... Valsin also competes in track where he ran personal record times of 11.74 in the 100 meter, 24.64 in the 200 meter, and a 5'6" High Jump this spring

How important it was to get the win: "Super important, I wanted to come out and get a win. I know this team has been on a losing streak so I just wanted to help our team out and come out and do whatever I could to get a win."

What he saw on his game-winner: "So that wasn't even the play call. I was supposed to run a fade but I saw how the defense lined up. I trusted my quarterback, he got me the ball like he said he would and I just made a play."