The Texas Tech staff arrived in Lubbock with several goals on how to improve the football program. One of those goals was to increase team speed.

Frisco Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith was not a new name to Texas Tech's recruiting department, as James Blanchard and Brian Nance were after the 6-foot, 168 pound playmaker at their previous stop in Waco.

Smith was offered shortly after the staff's arrival at Texas Tech, and after a couple visits decided he had seen enough to announce his commitment as a Red Raider.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for Reedy's scrimmage vs Hebron last week, where we caught up with Smith to preview his senior season and status of his commitment to Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Smith announced his offer from Tech on November 17th, 2021, just nine days after Joey McGuire was announced as the next head coach.

... Smith visited for the Oklahoma State game just a couple days after that and returned for Junior Day in late January. He also took his official visit in late June.

... Smith then announced his commitment to Texas Tech on February 2nd, 2022.

... As a junior Smith put up 35 receptions for 475 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also added 112 rushing yards and another score on the ground. He was named to the District 5-5A Division I All District second team following the season.

... Smith also plays baseball and does track, where he runs the 200 meter, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay. His personal record time in the 200 is 23.13 seconds.

Multi-sport athlete: "I also run track and I play baseball. I'll be doing both my senior year. Baseball definitely helps (with football). To be honest they both help a lot, they just keep me active and I love being active. I'm somebody who just can't sit around.

Baseball helps hitting wise, keeping my eye on the ball especially as a receiver. That really helps. Track, I run track so that I can keep my speed up at all times."

Starting the season: "It felt good to get back out there and go against some opposite-colored jerseys. We kept it simple really, went through our normal plays. Just kept it basic tonight."

Tech coaches: "It's going good. We try to talk weekly. We at least text weekly. Hopped on the FaceTime a couple weeks ago. We try to stay in touch as much as we can."

Official visit: Smith took his official visit to Tech in June, with the rest of the 2023 commits and says a few things stood out looking back at his time on campus.

"What stood out is just the family aspect of Texas Tech. Whenever we went on the official they had everybody treat us like we were family and they just kept it real."