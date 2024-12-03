WR Brady Boyd is portaling

Texas Tech junior wide receiver Brady Boyd will enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday morning on his personal Twitter page.

“After a lot of thought I will be entering my name into the transfer portal on Dec 9th. Thankful for all the times I’ve had as a red raider and leaving it in Gods hands!!”

Boyd recently finished his third season as a Red Raider after transferring over from Minnesota following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Coming out of Southlake Carroll, Boyd initially chose the Golden Gophers over close to 20 offers including Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Utah among others.

After one season in Minneapolis he decided to return to his home state and head to West Texas.

In his career as a Red Raider, Boyd played in 25 games and put up 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll look for his next home with one season of eligibility remaining.