Texas Tech lost out on long-time quarterback target Jacob Zeno on Thursday when the three-star prospect pledged to the Baylor Bears. Zeno listed the Red Raiders as his leader as recently as February, so the program's inability to land his commitment is a definite blow.

With Zeno off the board, Texas Tech's focus at quarterback shifts entirely to San Angelo (Texas) Central signal caller Maverick McIvor, who was offered earlier this month. McIvor is scheduled to visit the Red Raiders in June, but also has plans to visit Duke and North Carolina this summer.

The uncomfortable question that has to be asked is what happens if McIvor chooses the Blue Devils, Tar Heels or one of the other 10 programs that have offered him? Texas Tech doesn't have any other viable offers out at quarterback and there are few obvious candidates that seemed poised for an offer.