 RedRaiderSports - Wisconsin transfer DB Reggie Pearson talks decision to become a Red Raider
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 15:58:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin transfer DB Reggie Pearson talks decision to become a Red Raider

Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Reggie Pearson had a good thing going at Wisconsin.

As a true freshman in 2018 he played in the maximum allowable four games to still keep his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2019 he took the next step and started 13 of the Badgers' 14 games. His only game as a reserve came in week five vs. Northwestern, and he still played a significant amount of snaps - 46.

All in all Pearson played 667 snaps on defense that season with a very respectable PFF grade of 68.3. The 667 snaps were the fourth most on that defense and his PFF grade was second among defensive backs on the team.

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin’s sports medicine staff discovered a medical condition that sidelined Pearson for the 2020 season. Despite several family doctors clearing Pearson to return, the Wisconsin medical staff did not allow him to return to the program. (HERE is a breakdown of the situation from The Athletic)

Pearson elected to explore his options in the transfer portal, and made a commitment to South Dakota last week. Meanwhile, he was in contact with the Texas Tech coaches all along, waiting to get the good news of an offer. Once that came, he decided to become a Red Raider.

"Originally I was talking to coach Keith Patterson. I've been talking to him for maybe a month or two and building a relationship with him. Since the beginning really I've been talking to all the coaches. Coach Hodges, coach Wells, coach Jones and others too."

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBJIHdhbnQgdG8gdGhhbmsgVGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2Yg U291dGggRGFrb3RhIGZvciBldmVyeXRoaW5nIGJ1dCBJIHdpbGwgYmUgZGVj b21taXR0aW5nIGZyb20gU291dGggRGFrb3RhLiBJIGFtIGV4dHJlbWVseSBi bGVzc2VkIHRvIGJlIG9mZmVyZWQgYW5kIG5vdyByZWNvbW1pdHRpbmcgdG8g VGhlIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eS7wn5GG8J+PvTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HdW5zdXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHdW5zdXA8L2E+IEdvIFJlZCBSYWlk ZXJz8J+Sr+Kcne+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFhQTWNOTmdq ZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hYUE1jTk5namY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UmVnZ2llIChAcmVnZ2llcGVhcnNvbjIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JlZ2dpZXBlYXJzb24yMS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NTcyNzIzODYy NTI4NDEwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A quick look at Pearson's highlights show a hard-hitting player capable of playing either safety or nickel. He's excited to be moving to the more pass-happy Big 12, where he will get to show off his coverage skills, too.

"I would say they like my versatility of being a tackling safety as well as coverage. I'm excited to display more of my talents and abilities on the field. Also developing me as a man and as a better football player.

I feel like I fit perfectly. It was hard for me to display my coverage ability in the Big Ten, but now getting this chance I'll get to show a lot of people, NFL scouts but just people in general that I can play in the slot as well. Just as a nickel or corner would."

Pearson is going into a brand new situation, far away from home in River Rouge, Michigan. He's already started to connect with a few of his future teammates though and is excited to arrive in Lubbock sometime next month.

"I'll be coming into a brand new situation but I've already been in contact with a couple other DB's and just creating a relationship with them. Most likely I'll be arriving in Lubbock at the end of May. I have finals coming up for my semester here and I'll probably just take a week to gather myself and get everything situated."

Pearson will get to Lubbock with three seasons to play three. He's looking forward to getting going and helping turn around the Texas Tech defense into the best in the conference.

"I was actually watching a video the other day where Coach Patterson was talking about how they've gone from 10th in the Big 12 in defense to fifth. But now I'm coming and as we get more guys the plan is becoming the best in the Big 12. I want to make a big bowl game this year, I plan on making a difference as well as just making big plays.

I'd tell the fans to grab their popcorn because it's about to get real."

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWFzb24gMuKchSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcEpZYmZt RzhUQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BKWWJmbUc4VEI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUmVnZ2llIChAcmVnZ2llcGVhcnNvbjIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JlZ2dpZXBlYXJzb24yMS9zdGF0dXMvMTIyMzM4NzY0 Njk1NDc0NTg1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDMxLCAy MDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}