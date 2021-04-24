RedRaiderSports - Wisconsin transfer DB Reggie Pearson talks decision to become a Red Raider

"Originally I was talking to coach Keith Patterson . I've been talking to him for maybe a month or two and building a relationship with him. Since the beginning really I've been talking to all the coaches. Coach Hodges, coach Wells, coach Jones and others too."

Pearson elected to explore his options in the transfer portal, and made a commitment to South Dakota last week. Meanwhile, he was in contact with the Texas Tech coaches all along, waiting to get the good news of an offer. Once that came, he decided to become a Red Raider.

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin’s sports medicine staff discovered a medical condition that sidelined Pearson for the 2020 season. Despite several family doctors clearing Pearson to return, the Wisconsin medical staff did not allow him to return to the program. ( HERE is a breakdown of the situation from The Athletic)

All in all Pearson played 667 snaps on defense that season with a very respectable PFF grade of 68.3. The 667 snaps were the fourth most on that defense and his PFF grade was second among defensive backs on the team.

As a true freshman in 2018 he played in the maximum allowable four games to still keep his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2019 he took the next step and started 13 of the Badgers' 14 games. His only game as a reserve came in week five vs. Northwestern, and he still played a significant amount of snaps - 46.

A quick look at Pearson's highlights show a hard-hitting player capable of playing either safety or nickel. He's excited to be moving to the more pass-happy Big 12, where he will get to show off his coverage skills, too.

"I would say they like my versatility of being a tackling safety as well as coverage. I'm excited to display more of my talents and abilities on the field. Also developing me as a man and as a better football player.

I feel like I fit perfectly. It was hard for me to display my coverage ability in the Big Ten, but now getting this chance I'll get to show a lot of people, NFL scouts but just people in general that I can play in the slot as well. Just as a nickel or corner would."

Pearson is going into a brand new situation, far away from home in River Rouge, Michigan. He's already started to connect with a few of his future teammates though and is excited to arrive in Lubbock sometime next month.

"I'll be coming into a brand new situation but I've already been in contact with a couple other DB's and just creating a relationship with them. Most likely I'll be arriving in Lubbock at the end of May. I have finals coming up for my semester here and I'll probably just take a week to gather myself and get everything situated."

Pearson will get to Lubbock with three seasons to play three. He's looking forward to getting going and helping turn around the Texas Tech defense into the best in the conference.

"I was actually watching a video the other day where Coach Patterson was talking about how they've gone from 10th in the Big 12 in defense to fifth. But now I'm coming and as we get more guys the plan is becoming the best in the Big 12. I want to make a big bowl game this year, I plan on making a difference as well as just making big plays.

I'd tell the fans to grab their popcorn because it's about to get real."