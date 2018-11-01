Austin Regents School dual-threat quarterback Wilson Long became the first commitment for the Red Raiders in the 2020 class earlier this evening.

Long started talking with the Texas Tech coaches this summer and received an offer from the Red Raiders in late July.



"My head coach actually got in touch with the Texas Tech coaches earlier this spring and shared my highlights, told them more about me," Long said. "From there, I had a chance to call the coaching staff and I talked with Coach (Adam) Schier and Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury. Then I received an offer from them shortly after we started talking.

"Coach Kingsbury told me that he likes the fact that I can move around the pocket, use my legs to extend plays or gain yards, and ultimately he just really liked my play and mentioned that I would be a really good fit in their offense at Tech."

The 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback has since taken two unofficial visits to Lubbock and shared his thoughts on the campus, the Tech football program and more.

"I came out during the summer for an unofficial visit and went back for the game against Houston earlier this season," Long said. "I would say the culture, the support for the program and just how much the team is dedicated to one another really stood out to me. The whole program is really committed to winning, plus everyone I met just seemed extremely nice and everyone was very welcoming.

"Being there for the game and being on the field for warmups was awesome. Then the offense went out and tore it up, scored a ton of points that day and it was just great to see. The campus is beautiful, they have amazing facilities and I really think they have something special building there at Texas Tech."

