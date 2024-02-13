It can be tough at times to remember that Darrion Williams is only a sophomore. A year ago he was planting the seeds of being a stat-stuffing machine at Nevada on his way to winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Since coming to Texas Tech as head coach Grant McCasland’s first commitment out of the transfer portal, Williams has been an integral piece of the squad and has started every game this season.

Monday night against Kansas, Williams proved his value to the team in monumental fashion, tallying a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double on 12-12 shooting in the Red Raiders’ dominating 79-50 win over Kansas. It was a performance unlike any other, yet while watching it, it was easy to tell how much the game perfectly embodied what “D5” is as a basketball player. He’s not flashy, by any definition of the word, but more so a hard-worker, a scrapper and a guy who just knows how to play the game of basketball.

“I feel like I’m a versatile guy,” Williams said in the postgame press conference Monday night. “But at the same time, Joe (Toussaint), Pop (Isaacs), the guards with the ball set me up for a lot of those threes. And coach put me in the right position to score. So it’s not all about me, it’s a team thing.”