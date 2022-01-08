Williams and Nadolny come up big in upset win over Kansas

Earlier this week, Texas Tech was facing the dark reality of taking on a tough Iowa State team using only a seven-man rotation. What seemed like a potential disaster within the Red Raider basketball program a few days ago, may end up being a blessing in disguise. Those seven players clearly gained a ton of confidence from their last outing, and they carried that momentum right over into today’s contest. Texas Tech played an outstanding all-around game en route to pulling of the, 75-67, upset over Kansas, the No. 6 team in the nation.

“I think what we learned from the Iowa State game is that we’re still a team, whether we’re missing two or three guys or five guys,” Adams said. “We have to believe in the program, believe in the system and believe in each other. They did a great job of that against Iowa State, and I think it gave us a little bit of confidence and momentum going into this game that we can play with anybody.”

Bryson Williams continues to be a thorn in the side of the Jayhawk basketball program. He posted 23 points and 13 rebounds against Kansas last season, but it wasn’t enough for UTEP to pull off the victory. Fast forward one year, and Williams would duplicate his performance against the Jayhawks, but this time helped lead his team to a win. Williams finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists and added a steal on the defensive end.

“Bill Self bragged on him (Bryson Williams) last year before their game,” Adams noted. “I wish we would’ve played Kansas earlier in the year and maybe we would’ve got him back on track. I’m really proud of him. He’s a guy that gets up here at 6 o’clock every morning, and he’s what we’re all about. He works extremely hard, and we have to get him out of the gym sometimes because we don’t want him to wear his legs out. He’s a great person, loves the game and is a great teammate.”