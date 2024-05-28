When head coach Grant McCasland added Kellen Buffington to the coaching staff as the program’s general manager, the expectation was for Buffington’s connections to pay dividends in recruiting.

A longtime educator and coach in the Dallas area, Buffington’s ability to garner relationships with high level athletes paid off with the addition of the Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff alum Toppin.

Known for his “Trust your work” mantra, the work finally paid off and Buffington’s connections to the DFW have been realized.