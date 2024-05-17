Best Attribute Rating Prediction: Break Tackle - 99
Brooks' overall seems fair with his production and running style. Brooks will likely have excellent strength, break tackling and ball carrier vision attributes in the game but likely will not have the breakaway speed that other running backs may possess.
CJ Baskerville
Baskerville is likely going to be the Red Raiders highest rated defensive player in the video game being one of Tech's most productive defensive returners this season.
With high marks on PFF for run defending and tackling, along with being the Red Raiders highest graded defender by the outlet, it would be expected that Baskerville could get the recognition.
Overall Prediction: 85
Best Attribute Rating Prediction: Tackling - 89
Ben Roberts
While still a young player for the Red Raiders, Ben Roberts was able to make national headlines with a stellar red-shirt freshman campaign earning Freshman All-American honors in 2023.
Heading into 2024, Roberts' production will likely allow for some looks from the roster makers and could lead to a strong overall ranking in the game.