With the full reveal of the long awaited video game coming Friday morning, RedRaiderSports predicts who will be the highest rated Red Raiders in the upcoming game.

Tahj Brooks

Likely to be Texas Tech's best player in 2024, Tahj Brooks' excellent 2023 season for the Red Raiders sets him up to likely be the Red Raiders highest rated player in the video game form.

Overall Prediction: 92 Best Attribute Rating Prediction: Break Tackle - 99 Brooks' overall seems fair with his production and running style. Brooks will likely have excellent strength, break tackling and ball carrier vision attributes in the game but likely will not have the breakaway speed that other running backs may possess.

CJ Baskerville

Baskerville is likely going to be the Red Raiders highest rated defensive player in the video game being one of Tech's most productive defensive returners this season. With high marks on PFF for run defending and tackling, along with being the Red Raiders highest graded defender by the outlet, it would be expected that Baskerville could get the recognition. Overall Prediction: 85 Best Attribute Rating Prediction: Tackling - 89

Ben Roberts