Who is Marcos Davila?

RedRaiderSports caught up with the talented gunslinger to discuss his recruitment and more.

In Davila's sophomore season he threw for 2,747 yards and 27 touchdowns, while completing 67% of his passes leading the Midland Legacy Rebels to an undefeated district championship. He has rare arm talent that you just can't teach. An extremely accurate passer with a rocket for an arm, with the confidence to make any throw on the field against any level of competition. Everything from a perfectly placed out-route to allow the receiver to turn up field or a 45 yard back-shoulder shot to the end zone, there isn’t a throw he can't make.

Davila is being pursued by colleges all across the country and deservingly so. The 6-foot-4 sophomore is one of the most talented Pro-Style quarterbacks in the country regardless of class. With his name being fresh in the recruiting scene to some, he has absolutely lit up the camp circuit everywhere he's been. With Texas Tech being Davila's latest offer here's exactly what you need to know.

2024 three-star quarterback Marcos Davila is one of the hottest HS prospects in the state of Texas right now and things only seem to be heating up as the season comes closer to a start.

With your recruiting process heating up the way it has, has the experience been what you always imagined it would be?

"So far my path is everything I thought it would be. I’ve learned a lot about recruiting and met so many awesome coaches. I’ve worked hard and trained for these opportunities and Knew I just needed to get in front of some coaches."

What are your expectations for the upcoming season?

"My expectations are to build off of last season, repeat as district champs, and grow as much as I can as a player and leader."

Name the player you watch the most and model your game after?

"My favorite QB right now is Josh Allen. I feel like my game is pretty similar to his."

With Texas Tech's 2023 class being ranked one of the best classes in the nation, what are your thoughts on potentially joining Red Raider Nation and being the leader of such a talented group of guys?

"It’s going to be fun to watch Texas Tech with the new staff and how they continue to recruit and compete. It’s still a little early to say what I think about joining the Red Raiders but I know a lot of the players recruited/committed there either from camps, 7v7, and games we’ve gotten to play in DFW area. Wherever I go, I’m going to focus on recruiting top talent and being the best leader I can be."

Favorite programs in the country?

"I’m still keeping an open mind with the schools recruiting me. I have some visits and camps coming up at the end of July and things will get easier September 1st when I can communicate better with coaches."