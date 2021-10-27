Who do TXHSFB coaches think TTU should hire?
Matt Wells is out as the head coach at Texas Tech and the Red Raiders will have nearly seven (7) weeks to hire a new head coach, coordinators, assistant coaches and a recruiting staff before the early signing period begins on December 15th.
In a press conference yesterday, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt shared some of the qualities the search committee will look for when searching for the program's next head coach, and had this to say about a candidate's recruiting acumen...
“If possible, you want to seek somebody that has strong state of Texas ties, somebody who knows this state and knows the recruiting landscape. The ability to go into Texas high schools and have a relationship there and be able to sell West Texas and everything West Texas has to offer.”
The Texas High School Football community and the Coaches' Association are a tremenous resource for several college football coaches and programs across the country. Some would argue the relationships, or lack thereof, with Texas High School Football coaches can make or break a program's ability to access the top talent throughout the state.
Sure, there are the 'blueblood' programs and the perceived 'bigger' programs around the state of Texas, but each school can only sign so many players per year and there is plenty of talent to go around.
Since announcing the decision to fire Matt Wells yesterday, most of the national media and media on the Texas Tech beat have identified Sonny Dykes (SMU) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA) as the top candidates or targets to become the next Red Raider head coach.
Both coaches have deep Texas ties and currently recruit prodominantly prospects from the state, so RedRaiderSports contacted over 70-plus Texas High School Football head coaches, coordinators and assistant coaches to simply ask...
The top names being mentioned for the next head coach at Texas Tech are Sonny Dykes (SMU) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA), if you had to choose, who are you taking between these two coaches and why?
Also, any other head coach options that you think would be a better fit at Tech?
The responses varied and were provided on the condition of annonymity, and some of the quotes and reasoning from coaches around the state are included.
We break down the total number of votes for both Jeff Traylor and Sonny Dykes, plus a list of other candidates mentioned by coaches around the state below.
Jeff Traylor - UTSA
Traylor is in his second season at UTSA and his Road Runners are 8-0 and nationally ranked. He holds a 15-5 overall record and 9-2 conference record.
He boasts a 25-year career as a head coach and assistant at the Texas High School level, including a 14-year run as the head coach at Gilmer High School where his teams played for five (5) state championships and won (3) state titles. The stadium at Gilmer is named after Traylor, an indication of what he meant to the school and community in Gilmer.
In 2015, Traylor left the high school ranks and accepted an assistant position with Texas and then new head coach Tom Herman. He coached Special Teams and Tight Ends for the Longhorns, but Traylor shined on the recruiting trail, earning Big 12 Recruiter of the Year honors from Rivals.com in 2016.
He moved to SMU and joined then head coach Chad Morris' staff as the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach. When Morris left SMU to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas, Traylor following under the same title.
All of that to say, Jeff Traylor has been either coaching high school football in Texas or recruiting for a major college football program in Texas for over 30 years now. His personal network and ability to truly connect with Texas High School Football coaches is a tremendous plus.
Of the 56 total responses from TXHSFB coaches, Traylor earned 22 votes or roughly 40-percent of the overall vote.
Here is what some of the coaches polled had to say about Traylor being the right choice for Texas Tech...
Sonny Dykes - SMU
Dykes is in his fifth season as the head coach at SMU and his Ponies are currently 7-0 and nationally ranked. He holds a 29-14 overall record and 17-9 conference record on The Hilltop.
The obvious connection to Texas Tech is his father, Spike Dykes, the longtime and well liked former head coach of the Red Raiders.
Sonny himself played baseball and graduated from Texas Tech in the early 90's, and returned to the South Plains years later in 2000 after coaching stints at the Texas High School, Junior College and College levels.
Dykes joined Mike Leach's innagural staff at Texas Tech as the Wide Receivers Coach from 2000-2004 and earned the Co-Offensive Coordinator title in the 2005-06 season.
After a few seasons as the Offensive Coordinator at Arizona, Dykes was hired to his first head coaching position at Lousiana Tech in 2010. His success at La Tech caught the attention of Cal, who hired Dykes to replace longtime head coach Jeff Tedford. The success at La Tech never did translate to Cal and the university fired Dykes after the 2016-17 season with an overall record of 19-30 and 10-26 conference record over four (4) seasons.
He quickly landed on his feet the following year, accepting the head coaching position at SMU. The first year was rough and the Ponies finished 5-7 overall, but Dykes led the program to a 10-win season in year two and the program's momentum continues to build with an undefeated record and nationally ranked team in the 2021-22 season.
Dykes also brings a wealth of experience coaching and recruiting in the state of Texas over his near 30-year coaching career. The one unique characteristic for Dykes is his familiarity with Texas Tech, the city of Lubbock and West Texas in general.
Of the 56 total responses from TXHSFB coaches, Dykes earned 15 votes or roughly 27-percent of the overall vote.
Here is what some of the coaches polled had to say about Dykes being the right choice for Texas Tech...
the "OTHER" candidates...
There were 12 other head coaching options mentioned by various Texas High School Football coaches.
Former Baylor head coach and one-time Texas Tech assistant Art Briles, former Texas head coach Tom Herman and current Baylor Associate Head Coach/Outside Linebackers coach Joey McGuire each received four (4) votes a piece.
A few of the coaches were emphatic in their support for Briles...
Another Briles, current Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles, the son of Art Briles was mentioned twice.
Current Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator and former Baylor assistant coach Jeff Lebby was another name mentioned twice.
There were eight (8) other coaches receiving a single vote...
Colby Carthal - Head Coach, SFA
Graham Harrell - Offensive Coordinator, USC
Jeff Grimes - Offensive Coordinator, Baylor
Mike Leach - Head Coach, Mississippi State
Kevin Sumlin - Former Head Coach at Houston, Texa A&M and Arizona
Billy Napier - Head Coach, University of Louisiana
Karl Scott - Defensive Backs Coach, Minnesota Vikings
Here are a few quotes on these "other" head coach candidates mentioned by the Texas High School Football coaches...