Who do TXHSFB coaches think TTU should hire?

The two top names for the TTU head coaching position are Sonny Dykes (SMU) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA)

Matt Wells is out as the head coach at Texas Tech and the Red Raiders will have nearly seven (7) weeks to hire a new head coach, coordinators, assistant coaches and a recruiting staff before the early signing period begins on December 15th. In a press conference yesterday, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt shared some of the qualities the search committee will look for when searching for the program's next head coach, and had this to say about a candidate's recruiting acumen... “If possible, you want to seek somebody that has strong state of Texas ties, somebody who knows this state and knows the recruiting landscape. The ability to go into Texas high schools and have a relationship there and be able to sell West Texas and everything West Texas has to offer.” The Texas High School Football community and the Coaches' Association are a tremenous resource for several college football coaches and programs across the country. Some would argue the relationships, or lack thereof, with Texas High School Football coaches can make or break a program's ability to access the top talent throughout the state. Sure, there are the 'blueblood' programs and the perceived 'bigger' programs around the state of Texas, but each school can only sign so many players per year and there is plenty of talent to go around. Since announcing the decision to fire Matt Wells yesterday, most of the national media and media on the Texas Tech beat have identified Sonny Dykes (SMU) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA) as the top candidates or targets to become the next Red Raider head coach. Both coaches have deep Texas ties and currently recruit prodominantly prospects from the state, so RedRaiderSports contacted over 70-plus Texas High School Football head coaches, coordinators and assistant coaches to simply ask...

The top names being mentioned for the next head coach at Texas Tech are Sonny Dykes (SMU) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA), if you had to choose, who are you taking between these two coaches and why? Also, any other head coach options that you think would be a better fit at Tech?

The responses varied and were provided on the condition of annonymity, and some of the quotes and reasoning from coaches around the state are included. We break down the total number of votes for both Jeff Traylor and Sonny Dykes, plus a list of other candidates mentioned by coaches around the state below.

Jeff Traylor - UTSA

Traylor is in his second season at UTSA and his Road Runners are 8-0 and nationally ranked. He holds a 15-5 overall record and 9-2 conference record. He boasts a 25-year career as a head coach and assistant at the Texas High School level, including a 14-year run as the head coach at Gilmer High School where his teams played for five (5) state championships and won (3) state titles. The stadium at Gilmer is named after Traylor, an indication of what he meant to the school and community in Gilmer. In 2015, Traylor left the high school ranks and accepted an assistant position with Texas and then new head coach Tom Herman. He coached Special Teams and Tight Ends for the Longhorns, but Traylor shined on the recruiting trail, earning Big 12 Recruiter of the Year honors from Rivals.com in 2016. He moved to SMU and joined then head coach Chad Morris' staff as the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach. When Morris left SMU to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas, Traylor following under the same title. All of that to say, Jeff Traylor has been either coaching high school football in Texas or recruiting for a major college football program in Texas for over 30 years now. His personal network and ability to truly connect with Texas High School Football coaches is a tremendous plus. Of the 56 total responses from TXHSFB coaches, Traylor earned 22 votes or roughly 40-percent of the overall vote.

Here is what some of the coaches polled had to say about Traylor being the right choice for Texas Tech...

I think Traylor with his ties to Texas are huge. He is a great offensive mind, which is important to Tech. I think he is the best option!

I would go with Jeff Traylor. There is something about the energy he has brought to UTSA that jumps out to me. The guy is a winner! I think he is much more in the public eye with his energy and enthusiasm.

Jeff Traylor for certain. He will be able to recruit and do the same things he is doing at UTSA with Tech. The dude has won wherever he has gone and has the all important TXHSFB ties.

I would go with Jeff Traylor. He is a TXHSFB coach at heart and gets a lot of respect in the community. He has always been willing to return calls and texts from his first gig at Texas up until now. He loves kids and believes in doing things the right way.

Traylor makes the most sense. He has great high school connections throughout the state.

Jeff Traylor. The primary reason is familiarity. I know what he has done at Gilmer in the past and seeing what he has done at UTSA, I can see it carrying over. I have been down twice this year and UTSA is up and coming because of him.

If Texas Tech can get Jeff, then they need to

If Texas Tech will allow a coach to build and install his culture for a year or two, then I'm going with Jeff Traylor. He reminds me of Matt Campell or Matt Rhule, and he will get buy in from the players, plus the state of Texas loves him! Traylor is our guy , in terms of TXHSFB

I would have to say Jeff Traylor. I have actually gotten to see him interact with his players and the atmosphere he creates for his players. Texas Tech would love that!

Sonny Dykes - SMU

Dykes is in his fifth season as the head coach at SMU and his Ponies are currently 7-0 and nationally ranked. He holds a 29-14 overall record and 17-9 conference record on The Hilltop. The obvious connection to Texas Tech is his father, Spike Dykes, the longtime and well liked former head coach of the Red Raiders. Sonny himself played baseball and graduated from Texas Tech in the early 90's, and returned to the South Plains years later in 2000 after coaching stints at the Texas High School, Junior College and College levels. Dykes joined Mike Leach's innagural staff at Texas Tech as the Wide Receivers Coach from 2000-2004 and earned the Co-Offensive Coordinator title in the 2005-06 season. After a few seasons as the Offensive Coordinator at Arizona, Dykes was hired to his first head coaching position at Lousiana Tech in 2010. His success at La Tech caught the attention of Cal, who hired Dykes to replace longtime head coach Jeff Tedford. The success at La Tech never did translate to Cal and the university fired Dykes after the 2016-17 season with an overall record of 19-30 and 10-26 conference record over four (4) seasons. He quickly landed on his feet the following year, accepting the head coaching position at SMU. The first year was rough and the Ponies finished 5-7 overall, but Dykes led the program to a 10-win season in year two and the program's momentum continues to build with an undefeated record and nationally ranked team in the 2021-22 season. Dykes also brings a wealth of experience coaching and recruiting in the state of Texas over his near 30-year coaching career. The one unique characteristic for Dykes is his familiarity with Texas Tech, the city of Lubbock and West Texas in general. Of the 56 total responses from TXHSFB coaches, Dykes earned 15 votes or roughly 27-percent of the overall vote. Here is what some of the coaches polled had to say about Dykes being the right choice for Texas Tech...

Sonny Dykes returns home and will be able to bring DFW to Lubbock on the recruiting trail.

Dykes is a great relationship guy, program builder and he hires smart coaches. He is also patient.

Both coaches would be excellent choices, but Dykes is a Lubbock guy so I would give him the edge.

I think my choice would be Sonny Dykes. I'm from that area and his name is synonymous with Tech football and I think it would be a no-brainer.

If I was made to choose, I would probably go with Dykes from an experience and familiarity factor. I think his West Texas ties go a long way in getting Tech to where the alumni want the program to be.

Sonny Dykes. With the history of his Dad bein gthe head coach there, I think it would be cool. I'm just not sure he will leave SMU for Tech.

I'm a fan of Sonny Dykes. He has ties to the program and fits in perfectly.

I like both coaches, but Sonny Dykes is a good fit. What he has done with SMU is amazing.

Dykes would bring so much history with his Dad and the base of the offense being built from the Leach era at Tech. Add in Riley's brother as the Offensive Coordinator and it would be great. But I also know that Sonny is extremely happy at SMU.

Both of these coaches would do a great job at Texas Tech, however, I think Sonny would be a long lasting hire. He would be a better fit than anyone else, in my opinion.

the "OTHER" candidates...

There were 12 other head coaching options mentioned by various Texas High School Football coaches. Former Baylor head coach and one-time Texas Tech assistant Art Briles, former Texas head coach Tom Herman and current Baylor Associate Head Coach/Outside Linebackers coach Joey McGuire each received four (4) votes a piece. A few of the coaches were emphatic in their support for Briles...

Art Briles is the best coach for the job, but he probably won't get it because hiring him comes with too much baggage.

Briles has been exonerated and should be heavily considered for the job.

Tech is near and dear to my heart. It deserves a big personality, offensive mindset and a solid recruiter. Coach Briles fits all three categories. Bobby Knight is the reason Tech basketball has experienced great success, and Briles would bring the same energy to the football program. I like both Dykes and Traylor, but Briles is my pick.

Another Briles, current Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles, the son of Art Briles was mentioned twice. Current Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator and former Baylor assistant coach Jeff Lebby was another name mentioned twice. There were eight (8) other coaches receiving a single vote...

Colby Carthal - Head Coach, SFA Graham Harrell - Offensive Coordinator, USC Jeff Grimes - Offensive Coordinator, Baylor Mike Leach - Head Coach, Mississippi State Kevin Sumlin - Former Head Coach at Houston, Texa A&M and Arizona Billy Napier - Head Coach, University of Louisiana Karl Scott - Defensive Backs Coach, Minnesota Vikings

Here are a few quotes on these "other" head coach candidates mentioned by the Texas High School Football coaches...

Karl Scott. He is the former Defensive Backs Coach at Texas Tech, had the same role at Alabama and is currently coaching for the Minnesota Vikings. He is from Texas and has a very strong recruiting background in the state.

I think Jeff Grimes at Baylor would be a good fit at Texas Tech.

I'm a huge Mike Leach fan. The biggest mistake they ever made was letting him go, in my opinion.

I like Kendal Briles and Jeff Lebby. Both are West Texas guys with explosive offenses. They know the lay of the land there and would bring the same excitement to Lubbock.