Who are the top 20 players on Texas Tech's football roster?
First year head coach Joey McGuire led Texas Tech to its best season since 2009. The Red Raiders finished with eight (8) wins, a winning conference record and a blowout victory in the Texas Bowl against a favored Ole Miss team.
That said, the roster heading into year two looks significantly different. McGuire's staff signed an incoming top 25 recruiting class, but gone are players such as Muddy Waters, Tyree Wilson and SaRodorick Thompson, who were all key staples of the program and also some of the best players on the team.
Heading into 2023, who are the top 20 players on Texas Tech's roster?
RedRaiderSports.com staff writers Ben Golan, Justin Apodaca and Jarrett Ramirez answer that question with a composite of the individual rankings from all three.
HONORABLE MENTION
Joseph Adedire, Outside Linebacker
Jacob Rodriguez, Inside Linebacker
Dennis Wilburn, Offensive Line
Isaac Smith, Outside Linebacker
Steve Linton, Outside Linebacker
Ben's take: This group consists of five guys, three who are just young and have flashed potential and two veterans who will be trying to take the next step in 2023.
Adedire was a highly ranked prospect and played a bunch as a freshman which is usually a great sign. Rodriguez transitioned from quarterback to linebacker and made several splash plays in his first season in Lubbock. Wilburn was the starting center all year and was a consistent presence who will now be playing guard. Smith had a great finish to the season once he started receiving more playing time following the loss of Tyree Wilson. Linton is a big time pass-rusher who is coming to Texas Tech after having some injury issues at Syracuse.
