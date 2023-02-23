First year head coach Joey McGuire led Texas Tech to its best season since 2009. The Red Raiders finished with eight (8) wins, a winning conference record and a blowout victory in the Texas Bowl against a favored Ole Miss team.

That said, the roster heading into year two looks significantly different. McGuire's staff signed an incoming top 25 recruiting class, but gone are players such as Muddy Waters, Tyree Wilson and SaRodorick Thompson, who were all key staples of the program and also some of the best players on the team.

Heading into 2023, who are the top 20 players on Texas Tech's roster?

RedRaiderSports.com staff writers Ben Golan, Justin Apodaca and Jarrett Ramirez answer that question with a composite of the individual rankings from all three.