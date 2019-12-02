Texas Tech football's season might be over, but recruiting is the lifeblood of any football program, and with the Early Signing Day less than three weeks away the coaches are out on the road looking for pieces to finish off their 2020 class. Texas Tech basketball signed the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the country last month, and now takes on DePaul this week looking to bounce back after a couple close losses in the Las Vegas Invitational. Today, Ben Golan and Brandon Soliz take a look at both programs and the question of which Texas Tech freshman, running back SaRodorick Thompson or forward Terrence Shannon Jr, has the higher upside?

Ben's take

I'm going to go with basketball's Terrence Shannon Jr. though the answer is very close. Coming out of high school, Shannon Jr. was ranked as a top-65 recruit in the country and chose Texas Tech over offers such as Illinois, Florida State, Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville and many others. Shannon Jr. is a tremendous athlete and is already a plus defender as a freshman. He is a good rebounder, can handle the ball and is a good free throw shooter, having shot 26 for 31 on the season (83.9%). He has also shown an ability to create for himself and others, and is versatile at his size, capable of playing the two through four. He is raw but has enough to work with potential wise that he is a guy worth monitoring for NBA mock drafts over the next few months. The biggest thing for Shannon Jr. to work on is perimeter shooting, and I expect him to develop in that area during his time in Lubbock. If he manages to simply become respectable from deep that will open up the rest of his offensive game and he could be one of the best players in the Big 12 and in the country.

I owe you’ll a big one Wednesday ‼️ Won’t miss another one🤬 pic.twitter.com/sgV4wIOKHc — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) November 24, 2019

Brandon's take