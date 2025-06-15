Texas Tech picks up commitment from athletic linebacker Kaegan Ash

Texas Tech added to its 2026 class on Sunday with the pledge of Kaegan Ash, an athletic linebacker out Mount Enterprise (TX) HS in East Texas.
Ash chose Texas Tech over 14 total offers, including Air Force, Army, Navy, Texas State, UTEP, UTSA and Washington State among others.
The 6-foot, 205 pound prospect picked up his offer from defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and the Red Raiders exactly a week ago on June 8th, after standing out during a Texas Tech summer camp.
"It was coach (Shiel) Wood, he called and asked me to come to camp. So I was like, yeah I'm gonna come to camp because I was really excited about Texas Tech. He said he was gonna offer me if I had a good day at camp. And that's what I did, I went out and I competed. Ran some good times, had my best 40, my best vertical, my best broad jump."
Following the camp and earning the offer, he quickly set up his official visit and it didn't take too long after that for him to make his decision public.
"It just felt like a good place. A place I can go and compete at the top of the level. They have top of the line players and I can just go out there and compete each day and get better."
As a junior Ash rushed 244 times for 1,960 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also added 1 reception for 67 receiving yards and another score through the air. Defensively, he racked up 49 tackles, 9 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception (returned for a touchdown), 1 fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and 2 forced fumbles.
Now solidly committed, Ash will look to bring his all for Red Raider Nation in hopes of winning every game he steps out on the field.
"I'm gonna be bringing a bunch of stuff. Good defense and I'm gonna try to win every game especially."
Competing for Mount Enterprise's Track & Field program this spring, Ash set personal records in the 100 Meters (10.89 seconds), 200 Meters (22.56 seconds) and Triple Jump (49 feet, 3.25 inches).
At the Under Armour Next Camp in April, Ash clocked in with a 4.47 40 yard dash and a 9 foot-10.8 inch broad jump among other measurables.
He becomes Texas Tech's 13th commitment of the 2026 class and third linebacker, joining Georgetown East View's Tieson Ejiawoko and Bixby's Cord Nolan in the class.
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.