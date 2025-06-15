Texas Tech picks up commitment from athletic linebacker Kaegan Ash

Texas Tech added to its 2026 class on Sunday with the pledge of Kaegan Ash, an athletic linebacker out Mount Enterprise (TX) HS in East Texas.

Ash chose Texas Tech over 14 total offers, including Air Force, Army, Navy, Texas State, UTEP, UTSA and Washington State among others.

The 6-foot, 205 pound prospect picked up his offer from defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and the Red Raiders exactly a week ago on June 8th, after standing out during a Texas Tech summer camp.

"It was coach (Shiel) Wood, he called and asked me to come to camp. So I was like, yeah I'm gonna come to camp because I was really excited about Texas Tech. He said he was gonna offer me if I had a good day at camp. And that's what I did, I went out and I competed. Ran some good times, had my best 40, my best vertical, my best broad jump."

Following the camp and earning the offer, he quickly set up his official visit and it didn't take too long after that for him to make his decision public.

"It just felt like a good place. A place I can go and compete at the top of the level. They have top of the line players and I can just go out there and compete each day and get better."