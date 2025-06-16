Where does Texas Tech stand in Lafayette (LA) WR Brayden Allen's top 4?

With three commits on the offensive side of the ball for the 2026 class, it is coming up on time for Texas Tech to start making additions at the skill positions. The Red Raiders are targeting several wide receivers in the class, including Lafayette (LA) Christian Academy’s Brayden Allen, who took an official visit to Lubbock over the weekend.

With a commitment date and top 4 set, Allen is getting close to shutting down his recruitment. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Allen to recap his second-ever trip to West Texas.

What you need to know…

… Allen holds 14 offers to date and was offered by the Red Raiders in January. Prior to Tech, he had earned offers from Liberty, Louisiana and Old Dominion.

… Allen announced a top 4 including Texas Tech, Tulane, Boston College and Vanderbilt. He plans to announce his commitment July 16, in honor of his late uncle.

… His first trip to Lubbock came in 2022 when Allen was an eighth grader.

… According to his MaxPreps page, as a junior Allen caught 55 passes for 1,155 yards (21 yards per catch), to go along with 10 touchdowns.