Rivals250 DB Mikhail McCreary has high interest in Texas Tech

Throughout the month of June, Texas Tech football has hosted hundreds of recruits in Lubbock for official visits, unofficial visits and camps.

One of the higher-rated prospects to make his way to West Texas this month was San Antonio (TX) Johnson athlete Mikhail McCreary, who made his way to the 806 the weekend of June 6-8.

The visit was not McCreary's first to Texas Tech. He camped with Tech ahead of his freshman season in May 2023, camped again in June 2024 which is when he picked up his offer, and returned once again this year.

Texas Tech has stayed consistent with McCreary, which has put the Red Raiders in a favorable spot for the Rivals No. 149 player in the 2027 class even as he continues picking up new offers and interests.

Following his latest visit to Texas Tech, RedRaiderSports caught up with McCreary to discuss his interest in Tech, long-standing connection with the coaches and more.

What you need to know...

... McCreary holds 12 offers to date. Texas Tech was his first offer, and he's since added Baylor, Houston, North Carolina, Oklahoma, SMU, Stanford, Texas A&M, Tulsa, UTSA, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin to his list.

... As a sophomore, McCreary collected 46 tackles, 3 interceptions and 9 passes defended per his MaxPreps profile

... Following his sophomore season, McCreary was named the District 27-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year

... On the track McCreary set a personal record 23.20 200 Meters this spring. He also competes for the San Antonio Johnson 4x100 Relay and 4x200 Relay teams.

... Texas Tech has also offered McCreary's teammate, 2027 athlete Bryson Thompson

Relationship with Joey McGuire and Texas Tech: "So yeah, the relationship is good. Every time I talk to Joey he's like always joking and stuff, so it's cool. And then coach Darcel McBath, the corners coach, he just got there in March. So he came to the school and me developing that relationship with him, and that's been good."